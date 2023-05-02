U.S. markets closed

POWELL INDUSTRIES DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

PR Newswire
·1 min read

HOUSTON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL), a leading supplier of custom engineered solutions for the management, control and distribution of electrical energy, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.2625 per share.  The dividend is payable on June 14, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2023.

Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways.  For more information, please visit powellind.com.

Contact:

Michael Metcalf, CFO
Powell Industries, Inc.
713-947-4422


Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman
Alpha IR Group
POWL@alpha-ir.com
312-445-2870

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/powell-industries-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301813771.html

SOURCE Powell Industries