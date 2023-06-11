Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) jumps 4.2% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind five-year shareholder returns

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. One great example is Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) which saw its share price drive 135% higher over five years. In more good news, the share price has risen 18% in thirty days.

Since it's been a strong week for Power Integrations shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Power Integrations achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 38% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 19% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Power Integrations' TSR for the last 5 years was 144%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Power Integrations shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 19% over one year. That's including the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 20% a year, is even better. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Power Integrations .

