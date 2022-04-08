U.S. markets closed

The Power Play Releases Interviews with Nextech AR Solutions and Deep-South Resources

·4 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Nextech AR Solutions and Deep-South Resources on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Nextech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF) and Bothwell Cheese launch AR human hologram smart packaging

Nextech AR Solutions (NTAR) has signed a deal with Bothwell Cheese to place a QR code triggered and floor anchored hologram on their cheese labels. Bothwell Cheese products are distributed at all major retailers and independent stores across Canada including Whole Foods Market, Save-On-Foods, Sobeys, Federated Co-op, Longos and Loblaws. CEO Evan Gappelberg joined Shoran Devi to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Evan Gappelberg and to learn more about Nextech AR, click here.

Deep-South Resources (TSXV:DSM) signs earn-in agreement with Word Class Minerals Venture Ltd.

Deep-South Resources Inc. (DSM) signs an earn-in agreement with Word Class Minerals Venture Ltd. DSM will acquire up to 80 per cent of three copper exploration licences in the center of the Zambian Copper belt over a period of five years. Pierre Leveille, CEO of Deep-South Resources sat down with Shoran Devi to discuss the agreement.

For the full interview with Pierre Leveille and to learn more about Deep-South Resources, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

CONTACT:
The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696772/The-Power-Play-Releases-Interviews-with-Nextech-AR-Solutions-and-Deep-South-Resources

    Shares of ocean-going oil tanker company Frontline (NYSE: FRO) surged ahead Friday, up 12.3% as of 12:55 p.m. ET, after it announced this morning that it plans to merge with Belgian rival Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) in a $4.2 billion transaction. Although this really looks more like a merger of equals than an acquisition of the latter by the former, investors seem to think it's better news for Frontline than for Euronav -- shares of which are up a smaller 8.9%. When all's said and done, current Euronav shareholders will end up owning 59% of the merged company's stock, and current Frontline shareholders will own 41%.