Powerball winning numbers for March 27 drawing: Jackpot rises to whopping $865 million

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing skyrocketed to a whopping $865 million after there were no winners in Monday's drawing.

The last time someone won a Powerball jackpot was in Michigan on New Year's Day, when one winning ticket matched all the numbers for a $842.4 million prize. Since then, there have been 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, according to Powerball.

The numbers were rolled and selected just after 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and we have the results from the drawing below.

If there is a winner after Wednesday's drawing and they choose the lump-sum payment option, they would take home $416.1 million after taxes, according to the lottery.

Here are the winning numbers for the Wednesday, March 27 drawing:

A Powerball ticket can make you a millionaire overnight. Tickets start at $2 apiece.

Powerball winning numbers for March 27

Check back here to see the winning numbers from the 11 p.m. ET drawing on March 27.

How to play Powerball

In order to purchase a $2 Powerball ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store − and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers in total to mark on your ticket. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from numbers 1 to 69. The Powerball is red and one number which is between 1 and 26.

If you want to increase your chances of winning, you can add a “Power Play” for $1 which increases the winnings for all non-jackpot prizes. This addition can multiply winnings by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X.

Players can also ask a cashier for a "Quick Pick" where a cashier will give you a computer generated numbers on a printed Powerball ticket.

Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights. If there's no jackpot winner, the cash prize will increase by millions.

Where to purchase lottery tickets

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

