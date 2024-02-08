PowerSchool Holdings Inc CTO Devendra Singh Sells 22,219 Shares

Devendra Singh, Chief Technology Officer of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC), executed a sale of 22,219 shares in the company on February 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a leading provider of K-12 education technology solutions, offering innovative platforms for student information systems, learning management and classroom collaboration, assessment, analytics, and special education management. The company aims to empower educators and students with the tools necessary for a personalized learning experience.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 60,067 shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, reflecting a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for PowerSchool Holdings Inc indicates a trend of insider sales, with a total of 55 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc were trading at $25 each, resulting in a market capitalization of $4.832 billion for the company.

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider trading activity is just one of many factors that should be considered when evaluating a company's financial health and investment potential.

