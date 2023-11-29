PowerSchool (PWSC) Joins AMISA, Fortifies PowerPartner Program

As part of the continued expansion of its global PowerPartner Program, PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. PWSC partnered with the American International Schools in the Americas (AMISA).



Per the partnership, PowerSchool’s products will be provided to more than 100 American International Schools in Latin America (members of AMISA) and the Tri-Association.

Focus on Strategic Partnerships

PWSC's global PowerPartner Program utilizes regional partners to support localized marketing, sales and customer deployment efforts. This expanding program includes PWSC channel partners serving customers across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America.



The company is emphasizing on broader global expansion. In some regions, a direct sales model is employed, while in others, a go-to-market strategy with channel partners is being developed. Since the last earnings call in August 2023, the company has added six additional partners, totaling 11 this year. This progress exceeds its plan to sign 12 partners by the end of the year.



The company partnered strategically in various global regions, including CCS for Egypt, Bahwan CyberTek for Oman and the UAE in the Middle East and Africa; BeeNet in Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines in Asia; Gear Education in Greece and Cyprus in Europe; LearnBase in Brazil; and Glenn Cook Technologies in New Zealand. The aim is to bring onboard and collaborate with these partners in the coming quarters, driving significant growth for PowerSchool outside North America.

Zacks Investment Research



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past month, shares of PowerSchool have increased by 17.1% compared with the industry’s 13.2% growth.



Strategic partnerships and digital innovations are likely to benefit the company’s performance in the upcoming periods. Going forward, the company is optimistic and actively seeking more strategic partnerships and potential acquisitions. The goal is to enhance the platform by incorporating assessments and curriculum for the Indian market, enabling a significant entry into the same.

Story continues

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PowerSchool currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector:



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.3%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (“EPS”) indicates a rise of 57.6% and 187.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 37.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYV’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 27.3% and 115.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.3%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKX’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 8.2% and 44.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (PWSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research