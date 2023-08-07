PowerSchool (PWSC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC) reported $173.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.4%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $171.28 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how PowerSchool performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue- Subscriptions and support: $146.50 million versus $148.30 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Revenue- Service: $20.20 million compared to the $18.81 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Revenue- License and other: $7.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.16 million.
Shares of PowerSchool have returned +16.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
