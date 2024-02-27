PowerSchool (PWSC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, PowerSchool Holdings (PWSC) reported revenue of $182.14 million, up 13.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.17, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $183.35 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20, the EPS surprise was -15.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PowerSchool performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Subscriptions and support : $163.62 million versus $164.91 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.6% change.

Revenue- Service : $15.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $14.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.

Revenue- License and other: $3.11 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26%.

View all Key Company Metrics for PowerSchool here>>>



Shares of PowerSchool have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Story continues

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (PWSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research