PRA Group (PRAA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended June 2023, PRA Group (PRAA) reported revenue of $209.24 million, down 19% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.10, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $204.21 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.16, the EPS surprise was +37.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PRA Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Cash Collections by Geography- Total Cash Collections: $419.32 million versus $393.79 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.6% change.

  • Revenues- Other revenue: $3.81 million compared to the $5.15 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +212.6% year over year.

  • Revenues- Portfolio income: $184.29 million versus $185.94 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5% change.

  • Revenues- Changes in expected recoveries: $21.14 million versus $24.21 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -62.6% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for PRA Group here>>>

Shares of PRA Group have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

