U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,403.25
    +8.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,740.00
    +50.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,094.25
    +20.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,199.10
    +7.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.31
    +0.16 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.00
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.66
    -0.38 (-2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3914
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5860
    +0.1180 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,531.74
    +855.45 (+2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    952.46
    +25.69 (+2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,129.93
    +6.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

Praxis Bioresearch Awarded $2.9 Million Fast-Track SBIR Grant for Development of Novel Therapy for Apathy in Alzheimer’s Disease

Praxis Bioresearch, LLC
·3 min read

National Institutes of Health Funding to Support Ongoing Advancement of Innovative Treatments in Preventing and Treating Alzheimer's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease-Related Dementias

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis is proud to announce to be the recipient of a Fast-Track SBIR award to develop treatment for apathy in Alzheimer’s Disease. The award, in its second of three years and expected to total $2.9 million, will support the IND-enabling work to advance the Company’s lead candidate, PRX-P4-003, a novel dopaminergic stimulant prodrug for the treatment of apathy in AD.

Apathy is the most prevalent neuropsychiatric symptom of dementia,” said Jacobo Mintzer, MD, MBA, Director, South Carolina Institute for Brain Health, and Study Chair for Apathy in Dementia Methylphenidate Trials. “It affects 71% of patients suffering from dementia over the course of the disease. Apathy has been associated with patient suffering, caregiver distress, and excess disability. There is no approved treatment for apathy in dementia today. I am delighted to see this prestigious award providing evidence of the of collaboration between bio-pharmaceutical companies and the National Institutes of Health in the development of new treatments for these devastating symptoms of dementia.

PRX-P4-003 is a new chemical entity (US Patent 10,662,146) designed by Praxis to be an abuse resistant, once-a-day medicine to treat apathy caused by Alzheimer’s disease as well as other diseases requiring dopaminergic stimulant activity. Specifically, the objective of the molecular design of PRX-P4-003 was to deliver the active isomer of fencamfamine but restrict the delivery of its stimulant activity to only the oral route of administration thus differentiating it from other FDA-approved stimulants. The molecule serves as a substrate of pancreatic lipase, an enzyme whose biological activity is almost entirely restricted to the gut. Praxis recently reported successful conversion of orally administered PRX-P4-003 to the active isomer of fencamfamine in healthy volunteers (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04638803).

According to Bill Potter MD PhD, Principal Investigator of the grant award and widely respected neuroscience expert,With evidence in place that the prodrug has the desired special properties in humans, what makes this grant award especially notable is that it supports critical components of developing a compound with an unusually high probability of meeting regulatory requirements and addressing a critically important clinical need. I am optimistic that the current project will provide a case for this funding model to be expanded.

Praxis Bioresearch, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company is focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for chronic central nervous system disorders.

“We are honored to receive this highly competitive SBIR award from National Institute of Aging as we work continuously to build upon the pioneering findings on treating apathy by the ADMET group. The funding will support advancement of PRX-P4-003 to early clinical development,” said Sandeep Patil, PhD, MD, chief executive officer of Praxis Bioresearch.

About PRX-P4-003

PRX-P4-003 is a new chemical entity prodrug that incorporates an active isomer of fencamfamine [(-)-FCF], a well-tolerated Schedule IV stimulant. Originally developed and marketed by E. Merck KG (Darmstadt, Germany) fencamfamine has a long-established clinical profile following decades of therapeutic use in European and other countries. Prodrug PRX-P4-003 was specifically designed to deliver fencamfamine isomer selectively by the oral route thus limiting its stimulant activity to oral administration and differentiating it from other marketed stimulants. The profile is made possible due to PRX-P4-003 serving as a substrate of pancreatic lipase, an enzyme whose biological activity is almost entirely restricted to the gut.

Stimulants such as methylphenidate and amphetamines are among the most widely prescribed classes of medications, with an estimated 90 million annual prescriptions written for a range of central nervous system conditions including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), narcolepsy, and binge eating disorder. According to a report issued by Persistence Market Research, the stimulant market for ADHD alone is expected to grow to $25 billion annually in 2024. However, these two stimulants are classified as Schedule II controlled drugs due to a significantly high risk of addiction and/or diversion. PRX-P4-003 is designed to deter risk of abuse while maintaining efficacy as a stimulant. PRX-P4-003 eliminates the chance of active moiety absorption through any route other than the oral and has a pharmacokinetic profile that discourages any immediate effect of dopamine activity when released into in the bloodstream via the gastrointestinal tract.

About Praxis Bioresearch

Praxis Bioresearch, LLC, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for chronic neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. Praxis’s lead development candidate is PRX-P4-003, a novel prodrug stimulant designed to offer the proven clinical activity of currently marketed stimulants while reducing risk of abuse and addiction. For more information visit: www.praxisbioresearch.com.

Praxis Bioresearch Forward Looking Statements

The information contained in this press release is based on current expectations and beliefs of future events. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Praxis Bioresearch believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Praxis Bioresearch assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer: The SBIR Grant is supported by the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R44AG066378. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

Contact:
Rudi Ross
941-833-5700
info@praxisbioresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) surged 18.7% on Wednesday after the biotechnology company struck a deal to supply as many as 200 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate to the EU. Should Novavax's vaccine obtain regulatory approval, the European Commission (EC) will purchase up to 100 million doses. Novavax hopes to complete the rolling submission for its drug to the European Medicines Agency in the third quarter.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) had jumped 11.8% higher at 11:42 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. The gain came after The New York Times reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will likely approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by early September.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks With Big FDA Decisions in August

    The biotech sector is famously volatile. Medical and pharmaceutical research involved both high overheads and years-long lead times, a combination that requires investors to be patient and to count on time frames that can sometimes reach a decade or more. But once a biotech gets a new medication onto the market, meeting a need for a substantial patient base, it’s all win – a combination of finding the Holy Grail and hitting the Powerball. It doesn’t always happen that way, however – so investors

  • Why BeyondSpring Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) soared on Wednesday after the pharmaceutical company released promising clinical trial results for its investigational lung cancer treatment. A phase 3 trial of BeyondSpring's plinabulin treatment in combination with chemotherapy medication docetaxel to treat second and third line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) reached its primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement in overall survival versus docetaxel alone. The combination treatment study also met its secondary endpoints, including significantly improving overall response rate (the proportion of patients whose tumor is reduced by a drug), progression-free survival rate, and 24- and 36-month overall survival rates.

  • Bayer to Buy Vividion Therapeutics for Up to $2 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG agreed to buy U.S. biotech company Vividion Therapeutics Inc. for as much as $2 billion, snapping up a developer of promising therapies that only weeks ago filed for an initial public offering.The German drugmaker will pay $1.5 billion up front and another $500 million in potential milestones for the San Diego-based biotech, it said in a statement Thursday. The company also raised its profit forecast for the year. For Bayer, the transaction is the latest in a string of de

  • 3 High-Growth Healthcare Stocks to Buy in August

    If you're looking for stocks that can provide life-changing returns, the healthcare sector has exactly what want. Laboratory-to-market synthetic biology, or synbio, platforms are a dime a dozen these days, but Amyris stands head and shoulders above the rest. In March, Amyris announced success at producing a large quantity of cannabigerol (CBG), which is a naturally occurring cannabinoid many times more potent than cannabidiol (CBD).

  • These 2 Soaring Biotech Stocks Are Making the Nasdaq Stronger

    Most people think of tech stocks when they consider the Nasdaq. Below, we'll highlight BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and their contributions to give the overall Nasdaq a boost. The clinical-stage biotech company announced extremely encouraging results in a phase 3 trial that had investors excited about the future of a key pipeline candidate treatment.

  • Novavax Is Set to Provide Europe With Up to 200 Million Covid-19 Vaccines. The Stock Is Soaring.

    Novavax's vaccine hasn't been approved yet, but that hasn't stopped the European Commission from signing a contract for at least 100 million doses.

  • Analysis-Sanofi's COVID-19 vaccine setback, drug pipeline cast long shadow

    Pharmaceutical company Sanofi remains under pressure to launch new drugs and overcome setbacks in the COVID-19 vaccine race, despite a $3.2 billion deal to tighten its grip on promising mRNA technology. On Tuesday, Sanofi agreed to buy U.S. partner Translate Bio as it bets on next-generation vaccines and particularly as the French drugmaker, one of the world's top flu vaccine makers, seeks to see off competition in one of its major markets. "Although the platform of Translate Bio is not yet proven, it is a smart move by Sanofi," Wimal Kapadia, an analyst with Bernstein said.

  • This Could Be Pfizer's Next COVID Blockbuster -- and It Isn't a Vaccine

    In 2019 and 2020, Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) top-selling product was pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13. The COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), generated sales of $7.8 billion in the first half of 2021 alone. Pfizer expects the vaccine will rake in $33.5 billion over the entire year.

  • BeyondSpring Stock Nearly Triples As Cancer Drug Tops Chemotherapy

    BeyondSpring said Wednesday a regimen containing its cancer drug outperformed chemo in lung cancer patients, and BYSI stock catapulted.

  • How This Historic FDA Approval Benefits Viatris

    U.S. biopharmaceutical company Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and its partner, Indian biopharma Biocon, announced on July 28 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved their biosimilar insulin drug, Semglee, as an "interchangeable biosimilar" -- a direct alternative to Sanofi's (NASDAQ: SNY) blockbuster insulin drug, Lantus. Semglee is the first interchangeable biosimilar insulin product approved by the FDA.

  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals, inc (IONS) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    IONS earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • 3 Reasons Why Pfizer's and Moderna's Vaccine Revenue Growth Is Just Getting Started

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is expecting its coronavirus vaccine to generate a whopping $33.5 billion in revenue this year. Rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is likely to offer an update on its vaccine during its quarterly earnings report on Thursday. During the last report, Moderna said advance purchase agreements for the year represented more than $19 billion in product sales.

  • Drugs giants accused of charging NHS ‘unfairly high’ prices

    The Competition and Markets Authority has provisionally found that Flynn and Pfizer charged illegal prices for an anti-epilepsy treatment.

  • Lilly's COVID-19 drug reduces death risk in patients on mechanical ventilation

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) first approved Lilly's arthritis drug, baricitinib, in combination with Gilead Sciences' remdesivir, to treat COVID-19 patients. The FDA last month expanded the drug's authorization for lone use or with remdesivir.

  • Fully vaccinated Delta-COVID patients face much lower odds of severe outcomes: study

    Fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients infected with the Delta variant experienced "significantly lower odds" of moderate or severe outcomes, according to a local study.

  • Analyst Report: Pfizer Inc.

    Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion. Pfizer also spends a leading amount on research and development, close to $8 billion annually. While Pfizer historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, and immunology drug Xeljanz. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

  • Federal investigators to review FDA's "accelerated pathway" over Alzheimer's drug approval

    The probe will be undertaken by the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of Health and Human Services. The agency will review a sample of drugs which were approved using the accelerated approval pathway, including Aduhelm, to find out if the FDA compiled with all relevant procedures and policies during the process. The scientific appropriateness of the FDA's approval of any of the drugs are not under review.

  • Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 near 200 million and FDA seeks full approval of Pfizer vaccine by Labor Day

    The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 199.6 million on Wednesday, while the death toll climbed above 4.24 million according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 35.2 million cases and in deaths with 614,295 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is aiming to grant full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine