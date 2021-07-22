U.S. markets close in 10 minutes

Preorders for Panic's Playdate handheld open July 29

Greg Kumparak
·1 min read

Playdate, the adorable whimsy-and-nostalgia-box/handheld game system built by Panic (with some help from Teenage Engineering), has taken one more big step toward reality: it has an official preorder date. And it's soon!

The company announced this morning that preorders for the handheld will go live on July 29th at 10 a.m. Pacific.

Looking to get one from the first batch? Here's the other stuff you need to know:

  • The handheld will cost $179, and they'll be selling an optional case accessory for $29. They're offering both as a bundle for $199, saving you a couple bucks if you already know you want both. No word yet on when the previously announced docking station will go on sale.

  • It sounds like the actual ship date still isn't fully locked in, but Panic says the first batch (20,000 units or so) should start going out "towards the end of the year," with additional units going out in 2022. The company stresses that they're not capping preorders so they can't really "sell out," but ordering earlier means getting it sooner.

  • Preorders will be capped at two per person.

Panic first announced the Playdate in 2019. Games on the Playdate are released in "seasons"; in season one, two new titles will be released each week for 12 weeks. As experimental as it is charming, Panic is pretty open about what to expect of the titles. From their product page: "Some are short. Some are long. Will you love them all? Probably not. Will you have a great time trying them? Absolutely."

 

Panic’s Playdate is a pint-sized gaming machine with a ‘season’ of 12 intriguing titles

