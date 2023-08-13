Precipio, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PRPO) Shares Not Telling The Full Story

It's not a stretch to say that Precipio, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PRPO) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.9x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Healthcare industry in the United States, where the median P/S ratio is around 1.2x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

See our latest analysis for Precipio

What Does Precipio's Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Precipio has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think this strong revenue performance might be about to tail off. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Keen to find out how analysts think Precipio's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Precipio's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 15%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 174% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 89% during the coming year according to the only analyst following the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 7.9%, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

In light of this, it's curious that Precipio's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Precipio's P/S?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Precipio currently trades on a lower than expected P/S since its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the wider industry. Perhaps uncertainty in the revenue forecasts are what's keeping the P/S ratio consistent with the rest of the industry. This uncertainty seems to be reflected in the share price which, while stable, could be higher given the revenue forecasts.

Plus, you should also learn about these 5 warning signs we've spotted with Precipio (including 2 which can't be ignored).

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.