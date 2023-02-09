Prelude Therapeutics To Participate in Two Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences
WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (Prelude) (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, announced today that the company will participate in three healthcare investment conferences in February.
On Tuesday, February 14, at 8:40 a.m. ET, Kris Vaddi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Jane Huang, M.D., President and Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference. The live webcast is available here. They will be joined by Laurent Chardonnet, Chief Financial Officer, for one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.
On Tuesday, February 21, two executives will speak at the 2023 Wells Fargo Targeted Protein Degradation Summit, taking place virtually.
Peggy Scherle, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer will join the 12:00 p.m. ET panel, “Key Targets for Targeted Protein Degradation in Oncology and Potential Combination Strategies.”
Andrew Combs, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Head of Chemistry, will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET on the panel entitled, “Degradation vs. Inhibition – When does Targeted Protein Degradation make Sense and When Does it Not?”
About Prelude
Prelude is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing innovative drug candidates targeting critical cancer cell pathways. Prelude’s diverse pipeline is comprised of highly differentiated, potentially best-in-class proprietary small molecule compounds aimed at addressing clinically validated pathways for cancers with selectable underserved patients. Prelude’s pipeline includes four candidates currently in clinical development: PRT1419, a potent, selective inhibitor of MCL1; PRT2527, a potent and highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, PRT3645, a brain penetrant CDK4/6 inhibitor, and PRT3879 a first-in-class SMARCA2/BRM protein degrader.
