Prelude Therapeutics To Participate in Two Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

Prelude Therapeutics, Inc.
·2 min read
Prelude Therapeutics, Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (Prelude) (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, announced today that the company will participate in three healthcare investment conferences in February.

  • On Tuesday, February 14, at 8:40 a.m. ET, Kris Vaddi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Jane Huang, M.D., President and Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference. The live webcast is available here. They will be joined by Laurent Chardonnet, Chief Financial Officer, for one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

  • On Tuesday, February 21, two executives will speak at the 2023 Wells Fargo Targeted Protein Degradation Summit, taking place virtually.

    • Peggy Scherle, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer will join the 12:00 p.m. ET panel, “Key Targets for Targeted Protein Degradation in Oncology and Potential Combination Strategies.”

    • Andrew Combs, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Head of Chemistry, will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET on the panel entitled, “Degradation vs. Inhibition – When does Targeted Protein Degradation make Sense and When Does it Not?”


About Prelude

Prelude is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing innovative drug candidates targeting critical cancer cell pathways. Prelude’s diverse pipeline is comprised of highly differentiated, potentially best-in-class proprietary small molecule compounds aimed at addressing clinically validated pathways for cancers with selectable underserved patients. Prelude’s pipeline includes four candidates currently in clinical development: PRT1419, a potent, selective inhibitor of MCL1; PRT2527, a potent and highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, PRT3645, a brain penetrant CDK4/6 inhibitor, and PRT3879 a first-in-class SMARCA2/BRM protein degrader.

For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Investor Contact:
Lindsey Trickett
Vice President, Investor Relations
240.543.7970
ltrickett@preludetx.com

Media Contact:
Helen Shik
Shik Communications
617.510.4373
Helen@ShikCommunications.com


