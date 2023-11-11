Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE): Is Breakeven Near?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Prenetics Global Limited's (NASDAQ:PRE) future prospects. Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. The US$60m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$190m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$23m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Prenetics Global's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 3 of the American Healthcare analysts is that Prenetics Global is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$5.0m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 111% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Prenetics Global's upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Prenetics Global has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

