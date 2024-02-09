President & CEO Brian Lian Sells 269,079 Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, has reported a significant insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. The insider, President & CEO Brian Lian, sold 269,079 shares of the company on February 8, 2024. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing.

The insider's transaction history over the past year shows that Brian Lian has been actively selling shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc. In total, the insider has sold 703,415 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock during this period.

The trend of insider transactions at Viking Therapeutics Inc has been predominantly in the direction of selling. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys recorded, while there have been 18 insider sells. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc were trading at $26.87. The company's market capitalization stood at $2.905 billion, reflecting the aggregate value of the company's outstanding shares.

Viking Therapeutics Inc's business operations are primarily in the biopharmaceutical sector, where it is engaged in the development of therapies that target medical conditions related to metabolism and endocrinology. The company's research and development efforts are aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in these areas, with a pipeline of drug candidates in various stages of clinical trials.

The insider's recent sell transaction and the overall trend of insider activity at Viking Therapeutics Inc provide shareholders and potential investors with information about insider sentiment and may be considered in the context of the company's ongoing business developments and market performance.

