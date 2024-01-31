President & CEO Brian Lian Sells 35,000 Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc

Brian Lian, President & CEO of Viking Therapeutics Inc, executed a sale of 35,000 shares in the company on January 30, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Viking Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders.

The transaction was carried out at an average price of $23.95 per share, which resulted in a total value of $837,250. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc has been adjusted as per the latest filings.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 349,336 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history indicates a pattern of sales with 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the date of the reported sale, Viking Therapeutics Inc's shares were trading at $23.95, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.382 billion.

The insider trends for Viking Therapeutics Inc suggest a one-sided transaction pattern from the insiders, with a notable absence of buy transactions over the past year. This could be of interest to current and potential investors as they evaluate the company's stock performance and insider confidence.

