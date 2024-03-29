Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    5,304.25
    -4.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    40,140.00
    -36.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,465.00
    -38.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,145.20
    +6.80 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.11
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    2,254.80
    +16.40 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    25.10
    +0.18 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0786
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2060
    +0.0100 (+0.24%)
     

  • Vix

    13.01
    +0.23 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2629
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.3540
    -0.0180 (-0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    70,705.59
    +1,132.34 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,952.62
    +20.64 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,308.77
    +140.70 (+0.35%)
     

PRESS DIGEST-British Business - March 29

Reuters
·1 min read

March 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Sellafield Ltd, the company operating the site that stores most of Britain's nuclear waste, is being prosecuted over allegations of IT security offences.

The Guardian

- The Independent will take control of BuzzFeed and HuffPost in the UK and Ireland to create "Britain's biggest publisher network for Gen Z and millennial audiences", the publishers have said.

- The European arm of the Japanese clothing and homeware retailer Muji is to appoint administrators, in another gloomy signal for the UK's struggling high street.

The Telegraph

- British broadcaster BBC will launch TikTok-style short-form news videos across its news app and website in an effort to win young audiences.

- RedCat Pub Company, a pub chain founded by the former boss of Greene King, has called in administrators as the hospitality industry reels from the cost-of-living crisis and a soaring minimum wage bill.

Sky News

- Paul Deighton, chairman of Heathrow Airport, is returning to Goldman Sachs, the Wall Street bank where he spent more than 20 years, in a key international role.

- More than 1 million pounds ($1.26 million) of unexplained transactions were transferred in to Post Office profit at the height of the Horizon IT scandal, leaked documents have shown.

The Independent

- Shareholders have backed out of plans to inject 500 million pounds of funding into troubled utility Thames Water, sparking concerns of a government bailout that could cost the taxpayer billions.

($1 = 0.7922 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Advertisement