PRESS DIGEST-British Business - March 29

March 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Sellafield Ltd, the company operating the site that stores most of Britain's nuclear waste, is being prosecuted over allegations of IT security offences.

The Guardian

- The Independent will take control of BuzzFeed and HuffPost in the UK and Ireland to create "Britain's biggest publisher network for Gen Z and millennial audiences", the publishers have said.

- The European arm of the Japanese clothing and homeware retailer Muji is to appoint administrators, in another gloomy signal for the UK's struggling high street.

The Telegraph

- British broadcaster BBC will launch TikTok-style short-form news videos across its news app and website in an effort to win young audiences.

- RedCat Pub Company, a pub chain founded by the former boss of Greene King, has called in administrators as the hospitality industry reels from the cost-of-living crisis and a soaring minimum wage bill.

Sky News

- Paul Deighton, chairman of Heathrow Airport, is returning to Goldman Sachs, the Wall Street bank where he spent more than 20 years, in a key international role.

- More than 1 million pounds ($1.26 million) of unexplained transactions were transferred in to Post Office profit at the height of the Horizon IT scandal, leaked documents have shown.

The Independent

- Shareholders have backed out of plans to inject 500 million pounds of funding into troubled utility Thames Water, sparking concerns of a government bailout that could cost the taxpayer billions.

($1 = 0.7922 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)