PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Oct 31

- New U.S. export controls may compel artificial-intelligence giant Nvidia to cancel billions of dollars in next-year orders for its advanced chips to China, a move that could deprive Chinese tech companies of crucial AI resources.

- X Corp told employees that it is worth approximately $19 billion, showing the value of Elon Musk's social-media platform remains far below its acquisition price a year ago as Musk has rolled out a raft of changes.

- The Biden administration invoked emergency federal powers to assert oversight of powerful new artificial intelligence systems, part of a new executive order aimed at reining in the risks of the disruptive technology.

- General Motors and the United Auto Workers (UAW) struck a tentative deal on Monday, putting an end to a strike that has spanned more than six weeks at the Detroit Three automakers.

- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday sued SolarWinds Corp, alleging the firm defrauded shareholders by repeatedly misleading them about its cyber vulnerabilities and the ability of attackers to penetrate its systems.

- Computer parts maker Logitech International appointed Hanneke Faber as its next chief executive officer, effective Dec. 1.

