PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 12

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Hasbro, the toymaker behind popular brands like Peppa Pig, Transformers and Magic: The Gathering, said on Monday that it would eliminate roughly 1,110 jobs, or nearly 17 percent of its work force, as the company continued to grapple with weak sales.

- A federal judge in Texas on Monday upheld a ban that prevented state employees from using TikTok, the Chinese-owned short-form video app, on government devices and networks, rejecting a challenge by lawyers who argued that the prohibition had violated the First Amendment.

- A jury ruled on Monday that Google had violated antitrust laws to extract fees and limit competition from Epic Games and other developers on its Play mobile app store, in a case that could rewrite the rules on how thousands of businesses make money on Google’s smartphone operating system, Android.

- The United Automobile Workers union accused Honda , Hyundai and Volkswagen on Monday of unfair labor practices, asserting that they had interfered with efforts by employees to build support for the union at U.S. plants.