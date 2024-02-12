Prestal Holdings Limited's (ASX:PTL) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 4.9% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Prestal Holdings (ASX:PTL). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study Prestal Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Prestal Holdings is:

6.8% = AU$4.9m ÷ AU$72m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.07.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Prestal Holdings' Earnings Growth And 6.8% ROE

At first glance, Prestal Holdings' ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 9.3%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Despite this, surprisingly, Prestal Holdings saw an exceptional 66% net income growth over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared Prestal Holdings' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 2.6% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Prestal Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Prestal Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Prestal Holdings has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 68%, meaning the company only retains 32% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, Prestal Holdings has paid dividends over a period of nine years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

In total, it does look like Prestal Holdings has some positive aspects to its business. That is, quite an impressive growth in earnings. However, the low profit retention means that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. To gain further insights into Prestal Holdings' past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

