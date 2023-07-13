PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.46

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 31st of August to $0.46. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.2%, which is below the industry average.

PriceSmart's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, PriceSmart's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 4.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 24% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

PriceSmart Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.60 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.92. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.4% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

We Could See PriceSmart's Dividend Growing

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. PriceSmart has impressed us by growing EPS at 8.9% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like PriceSmart's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for PriceSmart that investors should take into consideration. Is PriceSmart not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

