PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

PriceSmart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PSMT) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.46 on 31st of August. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.2% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

PriceSmart's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, prior to this announcement, PriceSmart's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 5.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 24% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

PriceSmart Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.60 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.92. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.4% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

We Could See PriceSmart's Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. PriceSmart has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.9% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

PriceSmart Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Are management backing themselves to deliver performance? Check their shareholdings in PriceSmart in our latest insider ownership analysis. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

