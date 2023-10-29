Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 27, 2023

please note that many of our comments during this call will be forward-looking statements, which involve risk and uncertainty. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. Further discussion of the company's risk factors and other important information regarding our forward-looking statements are part of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our recently filed earnings release, which has also been posted to the Investor Relations section of our corporate site, primisbank.com. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.

In addition, some of the financial measures that we may discuss this morning are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release. I will now turn the call over to our President and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Zember.

Dennis Zember: Thank you, Matt, and thank you to all of you that have joined our third quarter conference call. I'm excited about our quarter and about the broad-based improvement and momentum we see in some key areas. I'll discuss a few of those and then give it back to Matt for some more details. I'm joined today here in the call, by the way, with -- by Matt Switzer, who is our CFO; and Rick Fulk, who has recently been named President of Primis Bank. First and most importantly is our net interest margin. Our margin improved significantly this quarter, thanks to a couple of items. First, we began sweeping excess funds off the balance sheet on June 30. So the entire impact of that was felt in the third quarter, but none of it was felt in the second quarter.

If I go back and normalize that for the second quarter, our margin would have still increased in the third quarter by a couple of basis points, which is significant for the margin to be directionally headed that way. Further, and as our release dates, we had a strong September, with a margin of 3.05%. So we are increasingly confident that we can hold at these levels and continue moving higher. Obviously, there's a lot of moving parts at play in improving the margin. But the foundational block to this success are the wins we're having in the community banking. On the new account side, we note that we opened 2,404 new accounts for new customers totaling almost $73 million, with a weighted average cost of only $1.80. On an annualized basis and of course, neutralizing any movements in existing deposit accounts, this would have represented a 9% annualized growth rate in total deposits, and would be almost dead on top of our existing cost of funds.

So to have this kind of deposit activity without having to post really high interest rates is pretty notable. And further, even with the scale of our national deposit platform, we did more than 2/3 of this new account activity in the Community Bank. On the existing customer side, the core bank managed an impressive 1.91% cost of deposits, which was up only slightly from the second quarter of '23. The retention of deposits has been a key focus and really more of a challenge, because we announced a consolidation of 8 branches or 25% of our footprint about a quarter ago. But our calling efforts and our customer convenience factors like [Bob] have made such a difference, and the runoff from those 8 branches has been minimal. In fact, 2 of the 8 branches that we are consolidating actually have increased deposit levels since the announcement.

Rick and his team have done an outstanding job with this result, and getting us in a place where we believe it's sustainable. Our pipeline for the fourth quarter and closed activity so far looked very promising against our third quarter result, and the energy level and excitement at the bank with these wins is well deserved. On the digital side, we've spent no money on paid marketing in the third quarter. Even so, we opened about 1,400 new accounts, and grew total accounts in the -- on the platform by about 15% annualized. Impressively, the average cost of these new deposits was still below 5%, and a significant percentage of the activity was from existing customer referrals. In the third quarter, customers opened about 5 new accounts for every one account they closed.

Our average balance per customer is $73,000, and our average depositor is about 49 years old. On the lending side, we're demonstrating in an increasing fashion, the value of our niches. Between the Community Bank, Panacea and Life Premium, we had new production over $100 million at an average yield of about 7.95%. Matt noted in the press release that we booked incremental spreads of 5.18% which way more than neutralizes the dilutive pressure of today's interest rate environment. Panacea and Life Premium are obviously high-quality lending niches with established brands and sources of business. Both divisions spent the quarter sourcing relationships and partners, whether it be other banks or securitization platforms, and collectively place what I believe is about 25% of their production capacity.

As we go into the fourth quarter, we are going to move this number -- this percentage higher and through next year, it's my hope that we'll have sources in place to run these engines at full capacity. Our mortgage division shined this quarter, continues to move forward, albeit in a tough environment to build this kind of division. During the quarter, they funded about $169 million of volume and had pretax earnings of almost $700,000. Importantly, our division got this excellent result by focusing on top-shelf lenders and serious efforts on cost controls. Our team understands the environment we are in. And when yields turn and volumes jump again and they will do that, our division's profitability will impress and our disciplines will pay off.

As I close and turn it back to Matt, I want to make a quick comment on the balance sheet itself. Today, we're sitting here with very strong liquidity and really a great story on deposits. We have strong capital levels. We have very low nonperforming assets. We really have no concentrations in office CRE or really anything problematic. We have substantial loan and deposit engines that are incrementally very profitable, and that we can take on or off the balance sheet. Our earnings are moving up as well as we inch hire on margins and are able to control and reduce operating expenses. And I really like where we are in this period of uncertainty. Now with that, I'll turn it back to you.

Matt Switzer: Thank you, Dennis. I will provide a brief overview of our results before we turn to Q&A. But as a reminder, a full description of our third quarter results can be found in our earnings release and third quarter investor presentation, both of which can be found on our website. Operating earnings for the third quarter were $7.7 million or $0.32 per diluted share versus $1 million or $0.04 per diluted share in the second quarter, and up over 50% from the year-ago period. Total assets were $3.8 billion at September 30, flat versus June 30. Excluding PPP loans and loans held for sale, loan balances declined at 1% linked quarter. We sold $15 million of Panacea loans and moved another $9 million to held for sale at September 30.

We also sold $10 million of participation in Life Premium finance loans in the quarter. If not for those transactions, loans held for investment would have grown slightly in the third quarter. Deposits were down slightly in Q3, as we manage excess liquidity by sweeping off excess deposits. We had approximately $229 million of deposits in the sweep program at the end of the quarter. Impressively, average noninterest-bearing deposits were flat in the third quarter, while ending noninterest-bearing balances increased 2% unannualized from June 30 to September 30. Our core bank is a source of strength in this environment, and the unique products and services we've developed continue to resonate with customers, particularly small businesses. Net interest income increased $1 million to $27.1 million in the third quarter, as funding cost pressures were offset with higher earning asset yields.

Net interest margin increased to 3.02% from 3% last quarter, when adjusting for the excess liquidity we carried in Q2. We believe we have a unique advantage due to our two-pronged funding strategy. As a result, in the third quarter, we were able to hold the increase in deposit costs in the core bank to 11 basis points, well below the increase in wholesale options. Excluding accounting adjustments, noninterest income was $7.9 million in the third quarter versus $7.3 million in the second quarter. Mortgage revenue declined slightly in Q3, but was still strong given the environment. Offsetting that decline was an increase in gain on sale income. We sold $15 million of Panacea loans for a $400,000 gain and moved another $9 million to held for sale as they will close shortly.

Additional potential sales in the pipeline lead us to have confidence that gain on sale income will be higher in the fourth quarter. Core noninterest expense, excluding accounting adjustments, nonrecurring items and mortgage was $20.5 million for the third quarter versus $23.5 million in the previous quarter. The decline is reflective of the administrative cost saves we announced last quarter, and that were effective midway through the third quarter. We also will consolidate 8 branches at the end of October. We continue to be disciplined on the expense side and look for additional saves through attrition while navigating this challenging environment. The provision for credit losses was $1.6 million in the third quarter versus $4.3 million last quarter.

$2.1 million of the provision was due to accounting for our third-party managed portfolio, and which is offset by noninterest income gains. Core net charge-offs were $2.3 million, the majority of which was the charge-off of specific reserves tied to the partial resolution of the assisted living problem relationship we have discussed in previous quarters. The final piece of that relationship was resolved in October, bringing pro forma nonperforming assets to $6.5 million or 17 basis points of assets at 9/30. The allowance for credit losses to gross loans, excluding PPP balances, was 1.14% at September 30 versus 121 basis points last quarter, with the decline largely due to the charge-off of specific reserves and a small reserve release from a lower loan balance and reduced model losses under CECL.

Lastly and in summary, operating ROAA improved to 81 basis points in the third quarter, the highest level since the fourth quarter of '21. We have further expense savings being realized in the fourth quarter, and are confident we can keep grinding net interest income higher with a healthy margin. Combined with additional gain on sale revenue, we believe we can still improve profitability even in this difficult environment, and are optimistic about our prospects in the near term. With that, operator, we can now open the line for Q&A.

