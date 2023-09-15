On September 13, 2023, Janet Gunzburg, the Principal Accounting Officer of Phreesia Inc (NYSE:PHR), sold 934 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Phreesia Inc, which we will explore in more detail in this article.



Janet Gunzburg is a seasoned financial professional with extensive experience in the healthcare industry. As the Principal Accounting Officer at Phreesia Inc, she plays a crucial role in the company's financial operations and strategic planning. Her insider trading activities provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.



Phreesia Inc is a leading provider of patient intake management solutions. The company offers an innovative platform that enables healthcare providers to improve the patient experience, streamline administrative tasks, and enhance clinical care. With a market cap of $1.109 billion, Phreesia Inc is a significant player in the healthcare technology sector.



Over the past year, Janet Gunzburg has sold a total of 934 shares and purchased 0 shares. This trend aligns with the broader insider trading activities at Phreesia Inc. Over the same period, there have been 32 insider sells and 0 insider buys.



Principal Accounting Officer Janet Gunzburg Sells 934 Shares of Phreesia Inc

The above image shows the trend of insider selling at Phreesia Inc. The consistent selling by insiders, including Janet Gunzburg, could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects. However, it's essential to consider other factors, such as the company's financial performance and market conditions, before drawing any conclusions.



On the day of the insider's recent sale, Phreesia Inc's shares were trading at $20.34, giving the company a market cap of $1.109 billion. With a GuruFocus Value of $43.74, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.47, indicating that it may be a possible value trap.



Principal Accounting Officer Janet Gunzburg Sells 934 Shares of Phreesia Inc

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It's calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. As shown in the image above, Phreesia Inc's current price is significantly lower than its GF Value, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued.



However, the consistent insider selling at Phreesia Inc raises questions about the stock's potential upside. While the low price-to-GF-Value ratio may seem attractive, investors should exercise caution and consider the broader context of the company's financial performance and insider trading activities.



In conclusion, Janet Gunzburg's recent sale of 934 shares adds to the trend of insider selling at Phreesia Inc. While the stock appears undervalued based on its GF Value, the consistent insider selling suggests that investors should tread carefully.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

