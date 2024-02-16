private companies who own 48% along with institutions invested in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) saw increase in their holdings value last week

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Cellebrite DI indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

59% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

21% of Cellebrite DI is held by Institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 48% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Following a 14% increase in the stock price last week, private companies profited the most, but institutions who own 21% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Cellebrite DI, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cellebrite DI?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Cellebrite DI. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Cellebrite DI, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Cellebrite DI. Sun Corp. is currently the largest shareholder, with 48% of shares outstanding. Israel Growth Partners is the second largest shareholder owning 11% of common stock, and True Wind Capital Management, L.P. holds about 6.8% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Yossi Carmil, the CEO has 2.5% of the shares allocated to their name.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Cellebrite DI

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Cellebrite DI Ltd.. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around US$47m worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 10% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 17% stake in Cellebrite DI. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 48%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

