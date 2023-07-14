private equity firms who own 39% along with institutions invested in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) saw increase in their holdings value last week

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private equity firms in Inozyme Pharma indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 6 shareholders own 50% of the company

Institutions own 24% of Inozyme Pharma

Every investor in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 39% stake, private equity firms possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While private equity firms were the group that reaped the most benefits after last week’s 15% price gain, institutions also received a 24% cut.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Inozyme Pharma, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Inozyme Pharma?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Inozyme Pharma. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Inozyme Pharma's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 22% of Inozyme Pharma. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Our data shows that Adage Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder with 9.7% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 9.5% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 8.3% by the third-largest shareholder.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 6 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Inozyme Pharma

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Inozyme Pharma, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$267m, and insiders have US$3.7m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 14% stake in Inozyme Pharma. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 39%, private equity firms could influence the Inozyme Pharma board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Inozyme Pharma has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

