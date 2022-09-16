U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,867.00
    -35.00 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,738.00
    -236.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,812.50
    -122.25 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.60
    -14.70 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.34
    +0.24 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,667.80
    -9.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.35 (-1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9950
    -0.0050 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.55
    +1.39 (+5.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1354
    -0.0113 (-0.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4810
    +0.0240 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,773.79
    -423.64 (-2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.80
    -14.59 (-3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,247.99
    -34.08 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

Proactive news headlines including EQ Resources, Radiopharm Theranostics, West Wits Mining and SenSen Networks

Proactive
·3 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • EQ Resources Ltd (ASX:EQR) has delivered a significant increase in its Mt Carbine ore reserve and a substantial decrease in strip ratio, which improves mine life extension potential for Australia’s only primary tungsten producer. Click here

  • Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) shares were trading 9% higher intra-day, at 18 cents, after securing a rare paediatric disease (RPD) designation for its DUNP19 technology for treating osteosarcoma by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Click here

  • West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI)’s preliminary trade-off studies as part of the Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP) ‘Project 200’ initiative have confirmed the merits of progressing to a further scoping study. Click here

  • SenSen Networks Ltd (ASX:SNS, OTCQB:SNNSF) has delivered “accelerating growth” over the 2022 financial year, with operating results reflecting continued investments to support the company’s rapid, ongoing vertical and geographic expansion, according to a report by Edison Research. Click here

  • Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has added $50 million to the coffer for its Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, USA after securing binding commitments from institutional and sophisticated investors for a single tranche placement. Click here

  • Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) and its 37%-owned affiliate Snow Lake Lithium have completed a further 20,000 metres of drilling at the Snow Lake Lithium Project in Manitoba, Canada, tripling the amount of drilling data that can be leveraged for an upcoming resource upgrade. Click here

  • New Century Resources Ltd (ASX:NCZ) has enhanced its board and management skillset with the appointment of senior resource industry professional Robert Cooper as its new managing director and CEO. Click here

  • Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) will lose Keith Jones as a member of its board of directors as he plans to retire at the end of the month after more than three years with the company. Click here

  • Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) has achieved 83% construction progress as of August 31, 2022 at its Abra Base Metals Mine, situated in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Click here

  • Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) will receive a further $1 million boost to its capital-raising exercise as major shareholder Newcrest Mining Ltd intends to exercise its top-up right to maintain its 9.9% shareholding in the mineral exploration company. Click here

  • Lanthanein Resources Ltd (ASX:LNR)'s maiden drill campaign at the Lyons rare earths project, which started this week, is partially complete. Click here

  • ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR, OTC:GSCCF) has successfully completed a Technology System Supply Agreement with Caterpillar, the world’s largest manufacturer of construction and mining equipment and a leader in developing autonomous technology. Click here

  • Euro Manganese Ltd (ASX:EMN, TSX-V:EMN, OTCQX:EUMNF) has now filed two important instruments in the development of its Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic. Click here

  • Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has secured $1.225 million in funding in this latest share purchase plan (SPP), taking the company a step closer to its capital raising goal of $7 million. Click here

  • Duke Exploration Ltd (ASX:DEX) has received final assays from the reverse circulation (RC) drilling program it started in February at its flagship Bundarra Project. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Recommended Stories

  • Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there is a “high probability” the stock market will be “flat” for an entire decade

    Central banks are like “reformed smokers,” famed investor Stanley Druckenmiller says. “They’ve gone from printing a bunch of money, like driving a Porsche at 200 miles an hour, to not only taking the foot off the gas, but just slamming the brakes on.”

  • Adobe-Figma deal: 'I've never seen a level of investor hatred' like this, analyst says

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill assesses Adobe's deal to acquire Figma amid its third-quarter revenue beat, while looking at investor responses, the climate of the tech sector, and Amazon's NFL streaming deal.

  • ‘Wait for the Year-End Rally,’ Says Morgan Stanley; Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Outlook

    After three months of highly volatile trading, which have seen the S&P 500 drop down toward 3,600, rally up to 4,300, and fall back down to 3,900, investors can be forgiven for feeling some whiplash. The question that needs answering, however, is where will the markets go from here? Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Slimmon believes that investors shouldn’t worry too much about the bear case. Worse-than-expected inflation numbers for August may have pushed the markets into a tumble this week, but

  • FedEx issues ominous warning about the global economy, shares tumble

    FedEx withdrew its full year earnings guidance as macro trends 'significantly worsened,' sending share tumbling in extended trading.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the

  • 13 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 best semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the details and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. The high technology sector is a double […]

  • Why Roku Stock Popped Thursday Morning

    Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) climbed sharply higher on Thursday -- even as the broader market slipped -- jumping as much as 9.4%. The catalyst that sent the streaming pioneer higher was speculation that the company could be on the verge of being acquired. The rumor mill went into overdrive that Roku is preparing to be acquired, according to Dealreporter (as reported by The Fly).

  • These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Could Be Next Acquisition Targets

    Amid consolidation in the chip industry, one research firm highlights three semiconductor stocks as possible acquisition targets.

  • Thursday's Big Stock Winner Reveals a Massive Investment Opportunity

    The stock market stayed on the defensive on Thursday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) continued to lose ground in the aftermath of Tuesday's latest economic report on consumer prices. Often, the best sign of attractive investment opportunities comes when institutional investors start to make strategic acquisitions of assets they believe are undervalued. The latest announcement from STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) early Thursday gave evidence that real estate investment trusts  might be one area that bargain-hunting investors should examine more closely for possible ideas.

  • 60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is one of the best investors of all time. Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), the masterfully crafted conglomerate he helped build, has returned over 20% annually, creating fortunes for its shareowners along the way. Berkshire's public stock portfolio is thus closely watched by investors seeking to build lasting wealth in the stock market.

  • Elon Musk Reiterates His Worst Nightmare for The Economy

    The world's richest man worries about the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes to fight inflation.

  • STORE Capital Stock Surging on Buyout: Here's What You Need to Know

    Another REIT is being taken private in a big all-cash buyout, but the purchase price might end up even higher.

  • Is the housing market really crashing? Redfin’s chief economist shares her predictions

    Inflation is high and interest rates keep rising, leading to a lot of speculation about the housing market, with many throwing around the word “crash.”

  • Figma’s Record-Breaking Sale to Adobe Delivers Billions to Top VCs

    (Bloomberg) -- Danny Rimer first invested in Figma in 2012, shortly after the company was established and began developing software tools for designers. Rimer, a partner at the venture capital firm Index Ventures, invited Figma’s co-founder and chief executive officer, Dylan Field, to dinner and ordered a bottle of wine to celebrate the deal. It was then that the young entrepreneur hesitated. “Danny, I’m 19,” Field said. Rimer went ahead, he recalled, and ordered the Pinot anyway.Most Read from

  • Nvidia Analyst Reverses Course A Week After China Ban Workaround Speculation

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh lowered the price target on Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) to $205 from $225 and kept a Buy rating. U.S. hyperscale "remains strong" into the end of 2022, with modest "pushbacks," but the first half of 2022 could see a potential slowdown. He believes some hyperscalers could start to see a slowdown into the end of 2022 due to macro concerns. His checks show hyperscale orders are seeing "pushbacks," but no cancels, with Q3 trending flat quarter-over-quarter and Q4 "potentia

  • SoFi Technologies Could Soar in 2023 According to This Analyst

    In this video, I will talk about the recent SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) upgrade by Bank of America analyst Manav Bhatia. The bank upgraded SoFi from neutral to buy and raised its price target from $8 per share to $9 per share.

  • Apple is now the market’s most-shorted stock. If Tesla is an example, that’s bullish.

    Apple shareholders need not worry that it’s the most-shorted U.S. stock. As of Sept. 14, a total of $18.4 billion worth of Apple shares were sold short, eclipsing Tesla’s total of $17.4 billion. Perhaps the first clue that Apple investors nevertheless need not worry comes from Tesla’s market-beating performance even though it topped the most-shorted list.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $29.30, marking a -0.98% move from the previous day.

  • Why Upstart Rallied Today, Defying the Market Swoon

    There appeared to be a rotation from large-cap growth stocks to beaten-down, small-cap value names in the fintech space.

  • Bad News Is Piling Up for Chip Makers

    The months follow one another and look alike for the manufacturers of semiconductors. For months, fears of a hard landing in the economy due to aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation at its highest in 40 years have been a headache since the beginning of the year for Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Intel , Micron and Qualcomm . Nvidia shares have lost more than 13% since the end of August, while AMD shares, which had rebounded well after the release of the second quarter earnings, have fallen by 9.2% since the end of August.