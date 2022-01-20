U.S. markets open in 6 hours 44 minutes

Proactive news headlines including Lake Resources, Cipherpoint, Horizon Minerals and Critical Resources

Proactive
·6 min read

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) has had its buy rating maintained by Red Cloud Securities and received a significant share price target increase to A$2.20 per share from A$1.25 following predictions that the Kachi Lithium Project will double production to 50,000 tonnes per annum. Click here

  • Cipherpoint Ltd (ASX:CPT) has recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue and customer receipts, generated in part by sales wins that brought major organisations, including telecommunication providers and property development groups, into the fold. Click here

  • Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) capped off the December quarter with a series of resource definition, extension and discovery drilling programs across its WA gold portfolio. Click here

  • Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has had an impressive start to 2022 with shares setting new records on a daily basis on the back of strong newsflow, and today is no exception with high-grade lithium confirmed from verification sampling at the Mavis Lake Project in Ontario, Canada. Click here

  • Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) has officially appointed Simon Hay to the position of Leo Lithium’s managing director, effective immediately. Click here

  • Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) has made a significant stride forward with its operational performance at the Davyhurst Gold Project in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia during the December 2021 quarter. Click here

  • Cyclone Metals Ltd (ASX:CLE)'s program of works for test pits at its Nickol River Project has been approved by the West Australian Department of Mines, Industry, Regulation and Safety (DMIRS). Click here

  • Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has delivered further impressive near-surface gold intersections from infill drilling on the main Abujar shear of the 3.35-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa, including bonanza grade hits of 152.26 g/t gold from 37 metres within 10 metres at 16.53 g/t. Click here

  • Cooper Metals Ltd (ASX:CPM) has bolstered its copper-gold exploration footprint by expanding its holding within the flagship Mt Isa East project in northwest Queensland. Click here

  • Solis Minerals Ltd (TSX-V:SLMN, ASX:SLM) has its eye trained on a US over-the-counter (OTC) listing as it reports on application updates across its copper project portfolio in Peru and Chile. Click here

  • Krakatoa Resources Ltd (ASX:KTA) has recorded a “big end” to 2021 with the completion of exploration programs on its priority New South Wales projects. Click here

  • Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has paid Renegade Exploration Limited the balance of its $400,000 cash component for the sale of the Yandal Project. Click here

  • Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has found more gold during the second round of resource definition drilling at the Kada Gold Project in Guinea with further broad results expected to enhance the planned maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE). Click here

  • Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) is gearing up for phase one, in-human trials of its proprietary, ultra-pure CBD capsules later this quarter. Click here

  • Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN, OTCQB:CGMLF) has commenced low-impact diamond drilling at the Hartog Target within its 100%-owned Julimar Nickel-Copper-PGE Project about 70 kilometres northeast of Perth in Western Australia. Click here

  • Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (ASX:SUV) has moved to grow its already massive silica sand assets with the proposed acquisition of the high-grade White Hill Silica Sand Project, constituting some 4,700 hectares in the Muchea region of Western Australia. Click here

  • Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC)’s 75%-owned German subsidiary, Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG), has taken up the option to buy a ~14-hectare industrial site in Saxony, Germany. Click here

  • Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) has enjoyed a busy start to the new year as activity ramps up across its Barton gold play in WA’s Eastern Goldfields and the Andover nickel-copper property in the Pilbara. Click here

  • PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) is targeting A$4.6 million from eligible shareholders to support ongoing activities at its Fountain Head gold and Hayes Creek zinc-gold-silver projects in the Northern Territory and to continue with regional exploration. Click here

  • Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) has discovered gold-copper porphyry mineralisation in follow-up drilling below the recent Alba gold discovery at Bramaderos Project in southern Ecuador, with broad zones revealed in drill samples. Click here

  • Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL)’s interest in the Altus joint venture has increased to 70% from 51% following recent exploration work and amendments to the joint venture agreement with UK-listed Altus Strategies PLC (AIM:ALS, TSX-V:ALTS, OTCQX:ALTUF). Click here

  • Lithium Power International Ltd (ASX:LPI) has delivered a positive updated definitive feasibility study (DFS) for its Maricunga Stage One Lithium Brine Project in northern Chile, along with joint venture partner Minera Salar Blanco. Click here

  • First Graphene Ltd (ASX:FGR, OTCQB:FGPHF) has formed a collaboration agreement with global construction chemicals manufacturer Fosroc International Limited for the development of PureGRAPH® graphene-enhanced cement additives or grinding aids. Click here

  • Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC)’s Zavalievsky Graphite (ZG) operations in Ukraine recorded production of 807 tonnes of graphite product during December 2021, up 44% on November. Click here

  • Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) is moving to expand on discoveries at the Chinook, Tonka and Navajoh prospects of the Earaheedy Zinc-Lead-Silver-Copper Project in Western Australia with two new tenement acquisitions, increasing the company’s adjoining land fourfold. Click here

  • Red River Resources Limited (ASX:RVR) has struck zinc during reverse circulation drilling at three exploration prospects - Cougartown, Cougartown West and Max Copper Gold - near its Liontown Project, part of its Thalanga Operations in north Queensland. Click here

  • Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has received a strong endorsement of its Rangers Drilling Spacing Unit (DSU) in Oklahoma’s world-class Anadarko Basin with three of the largest oil and gas producers in the US confirming their participation. Click here

