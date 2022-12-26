U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    -0.21 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0632
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2072
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1270
    +0.2550 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,859.82
    +27.21 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.72
    -0.23 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.87
    +170.62 (+0.65%)
     

Probe systems: worldwide market shares 2021

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

"Probe systems revenue increased in 2021, which confirms the relevance of such systems for monitoring network service quality. ". This report provides market share data for communications service provider (CSP) spending on telecoms-specific probe systems and related services for 2021.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Probe systems: worldwide market shares 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267666/?utm_source=GNW
It provides details of how the spending varied by delivery model, vendor and region. The report also includes profiles of the leading vendors in the market.

Key questions answered in the probe systems market share report

  • What was the overall size of the market (probe systems for the telecoms industry) and what drove this spending among CSPs?

  • Who are the major vendors and what is their share of revenue in the probe systems market?

  • What are the different drivers and growth rates of CSP spending on products and professional services?

Who should read this report

  • Vendor strategy teams that need to understand where growth is slowing and where it is increasing.

  • Product management teams that are responsible for feature functionality and geographical focus, and product marketing teams that are responsible for market share growth.

  • Market intelligence teams at vendors that want to understand how their competitors compare with each other.

  • CSPs that are planning digital transformation journeys and want to ensure that their current vendors are staying up-to-date.

This report and associated data annex provide:

  • detailed market share data for the probe systems market, split by:

    • two delivery types: product and professional services

    • eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)

  • analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the probe systems market

  • a detailed market definition

  • recommendations for vendors

  • detailed profiles of nine vendors in this market.

Company coverage

  • Accedian

  • Anritsu

  • EXFO

  • Infovista

  • Mobileum

  • NETSCOUT

  • RADCOM

  • Spirent Communications

  • VIAVI


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267666/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: When Does Wall Street Return From Christmas Break?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Elon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk is warning against something he himself has done — borrowing against the value of securities one owns — because of the risk of “mass panic” in the stock market.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You ThinkUkraine Latest: Putin Says He’

  • 4 Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Right Now

    Some of the biggest names in the world had a lousy year which makes them perfect additions to your portfolio.

  • This company has wiped out more investor wealth in 2022 than Tesla

    Despite all the pain from Elon Musk's Twitter distractions, Tesla ranks fourth on a list of the worst S&P 500 stocks of 2022 by market-value decline.

  • Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline -Novak

    "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies," TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday. "For example, the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which was stopped for political reasons, remains unused." The Yamal-Europe Pipeline usually flows westward, but has been mostly reversed since December of 2021 as Poland turned away from buying from Russia in favour of drawing on stored gas in Germany.

  • Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On These 12 Stocks

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top twelve stocks that are on Cathie Wood’s radar. For more stocks, head on over to Cathie Wood Is Loading Up On These 5 Stocks. If there’s one thing that can be said for certain in today’s highly volatile environment, it’s that 2022 has not […]

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Not Finished Yet; Tesla Shanghai Production Halted

    The ailing market rally is still fighting. Celsius, Shift4Payments lead growth stocks to watch. Tesla Shanghai production has been suspended.

  • Which FAANG Stock Will Be the Top Performer in 2023?

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there's one company poised to outperform in the new year.

  • Where Do Billionaires Keep Their Money?

    Billionaires have been able to not only acquire wealth but most have gradually built it over time. This means that many have had successful investments, which makes it natural for everyone else to wonder where they are investing or keeping … Continue reading → The post Where Do Billionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here Are the Best Stocks To Own as 2022 Draws to a Close

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is heading for a 49% loss this year, and it's trading at its lowest in relation to sales since 2015. If you look at Amazon's earnings reports this year, you may wonder why I'm so optimistic. After all, the company has reported declines in operating income quarter after quarter.

  • Bitcoin hashrate drops nearly 40% as deadly U.S. storm unplugs miners

    The Bitcoin network hashrate has dropped by more than 38.8% from its peak on Wednesday, as many U.S.-based miners have been forced to switch down their facilities due to deadly blizzards. See related article: British Columbia suspends new electricity connections for crypto miners Fast facts See related article: Bitcoin mining difficulty rises 3.27% in latest […]

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stock Giants Look Compelling at Current Levels

    Recognizing the right stocks is a skill that every investor needs to learn, and the sheer volume of market data, on the main indexes, on individual stocks, on and from stock analysts, can present an intimidating barrier. Fortunately, there are tools to help. The Smart Score is a data collection and collation tool from TipRanks, using an AI-powered algorithm to sort the data on every stock according to a series of factors, 8 in all, that are known for their strong correlation with future share ou

  • China’s Economy Is Showing Increasing Strain From the Covid Tsunami

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You ThinkUkraine Latest: Putin Says He’s Ready to Talk, Blames Other SideChina’s economy continued to slow in December as the

  • One Company Dominates Wall Street on Oil Frenzy

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced volatility this year, facing multiple headwinds. Even so, a few stocks listed in the index performed well. Here's a look at four of them.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: 3 Stocks to Avoid in 2023

    With that in mind, let's have a look at three stocks worth avoiding in 2023: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). E.U. regulators have threatened the company with antitrust fines that could total up to 10% of the company's annual revenue, amounting to $11.8 billion based on the past 12 months.

  • Santa Claus rally, FTX fallout, and restart of Keystone top week ahead

    The unravelling of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire, Boeing's safety exemption, the housing market, and bids to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) with oil are driving markets.

  • Bill Gates Hit By Housing Market Swoon? Billionaire Reportedly Lists Daughter's Apartment At Discount

    More evidence for the housing market downturn came this week, as a slew of housing market readings came in worse than expected. Now, there appears to be anecdotal evidence to confirm the same. What Happened: Bill Gates has listed for sale the three-bedroom New York City apartment that he bought for his daughter Jennifer in 2018, the New York Post reported. The twist in the tale is that the asking price is $4.75 million, a discount from the $5 million at which it was purchased. The condominium, w

  • 3 Stocks That Could Soar in a Santa Claus Rally

    Years ago, investors observed that a phenomenon dubbed the Santa Claus rally often occurred during the year-end holidays. Three Motley Fool contributors identified stocks they think could soar in a Santa Claus rally. Here's why they picked Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

  • Americans' personal savings have plunged to a staggering $520 billion — from $4.85 trillion in 2020. Here are 3 easy ways to buck that dangerous downtrend

    The national savings total has dropped over $100 billion in one month — don’t run out of your savings at the wrong time.

  • 2 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Keep Tumbling

    Shares of e-commerce and cloud-computing juggernaut Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have crashed more than 50% since peaking in late 2021. Amazon's market capitalization has tumbled below $1 trillion, and while revenue continues to grow, profit and free cash flow have fallen off a cliff. For the trailing-12-month period, even the most optimistic measure of free cash flow that Amazon reports was a loss of $19.7 billion.