Probe systems: worldwide market shares 2021

"Probe systems revenue increased in 2021, which confirms the relevance of such systems for monitoring network service quality. ". This report provides market share data for communications service provider (CSP) spending on telecoms-specific probe systems and related services for 2021.

It provides details of how the spending varied by delivery model, vendor and region. The report also includes profiles of the leading vendors in the market.





Key questions answered in the probe systems market share report





What was the overall size of the market (probe systems for the telecoms industry) and what drove this spending among CSPs?

Who are the major vendors and what is their share of revenue in the probe systems market?

What are the different drivers and growth rates of CSP spending on products and professional services?

Who should read this report





Vendor strategy teams that need to understand where growth is slowing and where it is increasing.

Product management teams that are responsible for feature functionality and geographical focus, and product marketing teams that are responsible for market share growth.

Market intelligence teams at vendors that want to understand how their competitors compare with each other.

CSPs that are planning digital transformation journeys and want to ensure that their current vendors are staying up-to-date.

This report and associated data annex provide:





detailed market share data for the probe systems market, split by: two delivery types: product and professional services eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)

analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the probe systems market

a detailed market definition

recommendations for vendors

detailed profiles of nine vendors in this market.

Company coverage





Accedian

Anritsu

EXFO

Infovista

Mobileum

NETSCOUT

RADCOM

Spirent Communications

VIAVI



