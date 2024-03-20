PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) President and CEO Reza Zadno Sells Company Shares

Reza Zadno, President and Chief Executive Officer of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT), has sold 5,391 shares of the company on March 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $48.83 per share, resulting in a total value of $263,292.53.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp is a surgical robotics company that develops transformative waterjet ablation therapy for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company's proprietary technology, the AquaBeam Robotic System, delivers Aquablation therapy, a minimally invasive procedure that combines real-time ultrasound imaging with robotically-controlled waterjet ablation to remove prostate tissue.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,570 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Reza Zadno is part of a series of insider transactions for the company. In the past year, there have been no insider buys and 23 insider sells for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp were trading at $48.83, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $2.473 billion.

The insider transaction history suggests a trend of insider sales over the past year, with no recorded insider purchases during the same period. Investors often monitor insider buying and selling behaviors as an indicator of management's confidence in the company's prospects.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the financial performance of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT), interested parties can refer to the full SEC filing.

