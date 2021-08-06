U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

JUST IN:

Economy adds back 943,000 payrolls, unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

U.S. employers added back more jobs than expected last month

Processa Pharmaceuticals Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Results and Provide Drug Development Update on August 12 at 5:30 p.m. EST

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
HANOVER, Md., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCSA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing products to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have an unmet medical need condition announces today it will host a conference call and live webcast on August 12, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. EST to discuss its second quarter 2021 results and provide an update on its clinical pipeline.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, please log-on or dial-in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: August 12, 2021
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
Toll Free: 888-506-0062; Entry Code: 628453
International: 973-528-0011; Entry Code: 628453
Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2572/42137

Conference Call Replay Information
Toll-free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 42137
Replay Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2572/42137

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Our mission is to develop drug products that improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients with high unmet medical need conditions. We are a development company, not a discovery company, that seeks to identify and develop drugs for patients who need better treatment options than presently exist for their medical condition. To increase the probability of development success, our pipeline only includes drugs which have previously demonstrated some efficacy in the targeted population or a drug with very similar pharmacological properties has been shown to be effective in the population.

We currently have three drugs in various stages of clinical development: PCS499 for Ulcerative Necrobiosis in Phase 2B; PCS3117 for metastatic pancreatic cancer and non-small cell lung cancer in Phase 2B; and PCS6422 for metastatic colorectal cancer and breast cancer in Phase 1B. The PCS12852 IND for the treatment of gastroparesis will be submitted in 3Q2021.

Members of the Processa development team throughout their careers have been involved with more than 30 FDA drug approvals (including drug products targeted to orphan disease conditions), more than 100 FDA meetings, and two FDA regulatory science contracts. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.ProcessaPharma.com.

For More Information:
Michael Floyd
mfloyd@processapharma.com
(301) 651-4256

James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com


