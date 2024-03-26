Procore Technologies Inc CFO & Treasurer Howard Fu Sells Company Shares

Howard Fu, the Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer of Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE:PCOR), has sold 1,457 shares of the company on March 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $81.19 per share, resulting in a total value of $118,275.83.

Procore Technologies Inc is a company that provides cloud-based construction management software. The platform connects project stakeholders with the applications they need to increase efficiency and project margins. The company's software streamlines various construction processes such as project management, quality and safety, and construction financials to ensure real-time access to project information.

Over the past year, Howard Fu has sold a total of 31,283 shares of Procore Technologies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at the company, with a total of 102 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, Procore Technologies Inc shares were trading at $81.19, giving the company a market capitalization of $11.94 billion. The stock's price is closely aligned with the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $81.35, indicating that Procore Technologies Inc is fairly valued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by company insiders, which may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors for insights into company performance and valuation.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value, supporting the assessment that Procore Technologies Inc is fairly valued at its current price.

