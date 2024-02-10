Procore Technologies Inc Director Nanci Caldwell Sells 9,270 Shares

On February 9, 2024, Director Nanci Caldwell executed a sale of 9,270 shares of Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE:PCOR), as reported in the SEC Filing. Procore Technologies Inc is a company that provides cloud-based construction management software to clients across the construction industry. Their platform connects project teams, applications, and devices in one centralized hub, enabling the streamlining of decision-making and communication throughout the lifecycle of a construction project.

The insider's transaction history over the past year indicates that Nanci Caldwell has sold a total of 20,576 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company.

The valuation of Procore Technologies Inc's shares stood at $75 each on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market capitalization of approximately $10.708 billion.

The insider trend image below illustrates the pattern of insider transactions over the past year. Notably, there have been no insider purchases recorded, while there have been 93 insider sales in the same period.

The data suggests a consistent pattern of insider selling for Procore Technologies Inc, which may be of interest to current and potential investors. It is important for investors to consider insider transaction trends as part of their overall assessment and due diligence process when evaluating the stock.

