Procore Technologies Inc's Chief Legal Officer Sells Company Shares

Benjamin Singer, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE:PCOR), executed a sale of 2,000 shares in the company on January 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Procore Technologies Inc is a company that provides cloud-based construction management software. It offers solutions that enable project management, construction financials, quality and safety, and field productivity for the construction industry. The platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions built specifically for the construction industryenabling them to manage the lifecycle of construction projects, from planning to completion.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 59,201 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, reflecting a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for Procore Technologies Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. In the past year, there have been no insider buys recorded, while there have been 82 insider sells in total.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Procore Technologies Inc were trading at $68.75 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.273 billion.

Investors often monitor insider sales as they can provide insights into how the company's executives and directors perceive the stock's value and potential. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

