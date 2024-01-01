Professionals forming local chapter of Commercial Real Estate Women Network

Brie Tulp, left, Michele Fuller and Amy MacDougall, of Ian Black Real Estate, are founding board members of CREW Sarasota-Manatee.

Local professionals have taken steps to start a Sarasota-Manatee chapter of the Commercial Real Estate Women Network, a leading global business network in commercial real estate.

The local chapter was formed by a group of Sarasota businesswomen, including three members of Ian Black Real Estate and representatives from Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP, Gulfside Bank and others.

Leaders of CREW Sarasota-Manatee have applied for affiliation with the national CREW Network, after growing the group's membership to the required 30-plus members. CREW Network approves new chapter applications once a year, with the next review taking place in February.

On CREW Sarasota-Manatee’s founding board, Ian Black Real Estate’s Brie Tulp will serve as secretary, while Michele Fuller and Amy MacDougall will be directors at large and serve on the membership committee.

Traditionally, Sarasota and Manatee commercial real estate professionals have joined and attended events hosted by CREW Tampa Bay, the closest chapter of the organization. The formation of the Sarasota-Manatee chapter will allow members to connect with and discuss topics relevant to the local market and economy.

Once accredited by CREW, the Sarasota-Manatee chapter plans to host monthly meetings on various topics relevant to commercial real estate professionals.

The inaugural CREW Sarasota-Manatee board will be: President Erin Christy, Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP, President-Elect Beth Green, Gulfside Bank, Treasurer Ashley DeLuca, Crews Bank & Trust, Secretary Brie Tulp, Ian Black Real Estate, Director Michele Fuller, Ian Black Real Estate, Director Amy MacDougall, Ian Black Real Estate, Director Ashley McRae, Stewart Title, Director Katie Gower, Moss Construction, and Director Diane Nicosia, D.E Nicosia & Associates.

CREW Network is a global organization that advances all women in commercial real estate through business networking, industry research, leadership development and career outreach.

More passengers every month at SRQ

In November 2023, 377,272 passengers traveled through the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, a 5% increase compared to 359,488 passengers in November 2022, according to an airport press release.

The 12-month activity through November 2023 totals 4,294,064 passengers, a 12.5% increase compared with 3,817,099 passengers for the 12 months through November 2022. SRQ has seen a 13% increase in passengers for the calendar year-to-date as compared to the first 11 months of 2022.

“With our passenger numbers continuing to increase each month, it was nice to see that some of the recently completed construction improvements at the airport helped create a smooth travel experience for our customers over the Thanksgiving holiday,” stated Rick Piccolo, airport president and CEO.

“The opening of a new 356-space paved parking lot, new 124-space cell phone lot and an increase in staffing, combined with cooperative weather, allowed passengers to experience the convenient ease of travel that SRQ offers,”

