Profire Energy, Inc. to Present and Host Investor Meetings at Dawson James Securities 7th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference on October 12th

Profire Energy, Inc.
·2 min read
Profire Energy, Inc.
Profire Energy, Inc.

LINDON, Utah, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, today announced that Ryan Oviatt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, & Cameron Tidball, Co-Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the Dawson James Securities Small Cap Growth Conference on October 12, 2022 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.

To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recordings for the presentation, please visit the Profire Energy website at https://ir.profireenergy.com/ir-calendar/detail/2954/dawson-james-small-cap-growth-conference

To register for the conference and participate in one-on-one meetings please use this link, Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference.

About Profire Energy, Inc.
Profire Energy is a technology company providing solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances while mitigating potential environmental impacts related to the operation of these devices. It is primarily focused in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry; however, the Company has commenced identifying applications in other industries where their solutions can likely add value. Profire specializes in the engineering and design of burner and combustion management systems and solutions used on a variety of natural and forced draft applications. Its products and services are sold primarily throughout North America. It has an experienced team of sales and service professionals that are strategically positioned across the United States and Canada. Profire has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Millersburg, Ohio; and Acheson, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com.

About Dawson James Securities
Dawson James Securities, Inc., a member of FINRA/SIPC, is a full-service investment bank headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. http://www.dawsonjames.com.

Contact:
Profire Energy, Inc.
Ryan Oviatt, Co-CEO and CFO
(801) 796-5127

Three Part Advisors
Steven Hooser, Partner
(214) 872-2710


