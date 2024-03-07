How To Profit From Europe’s $800 Billion Energy Crisis

Europe is weathering its second winter since it cut itself off from Russian natural gas, but beyond that, without its own sufficient supplies, the continent remains vulnerable to the whims of a volatile global market.

That vulnerability is now beginning to resurface, as the Biden administration presses pause on all new LNG export projects, sending waves of concern throughout Europe, which has traded dependence on Russian gas for dependence on American LNG.

In the short term, this meant significantly higher energy prices throughout Europe, with energy costs rising by 40.8% annually within the EU as of September 2022. It got so bad, in fact, that Europe shelled out $800 billion to protect consumers and businesses from the spiralling costs.

The regulatory atmosphere has changed dramatically since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Germany has pleaded that the Bloc “work together with countries that have the capacity to develop new gas fields, as part of the Paris Climate Agreement commitments.”

That’s exactly what MCF Energy (TSXV:MCF; OTC:MCFNF) plans to do in Germany—the EU’s biggest economy—and Austria.

The company recently started drilling in Austria, with the Company disclosing that the drill is set to take around 40 days to complete, and then immediately following this the rig will be moved to Germany, where a second drill will re-enter a previously producing well initially drilled by Mobil.

Through four prospects, MCF Energy has over 100 BCF of proven reserves with previously producing wells and two previous discoveries.

If they hit, especially in Germany, they are potentially looking at a flare-out with multiple development locations from this drill.

Confirmed Gas Plays in Germany and Austria

MCF Energy’s prospects in Germany include the Lech concession where Mobil (before it was Exxon) drilled a wildcat well back in the ‘80s. That well came in at 24 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, with 700 barrels of condensate, with a second well drilled to a deeper zone flowing almost 200 barrels of oil per day. A third well drilled found the oil – water contact and did not produce. After the third well Mobil went in and shot 120 square kilometers of seismic, which proved to be a treasure trove for MCF’s explorers.

Story continues

Back then, the German government did not require companies to share their data at all. But last year, due to Germany’s scramble to ensure more domestic production, this historical data was made available to the public. MCF took the opportunity and ran the 3D data by its AI specialist, which pinpointed multiple drilling locations on both Lech and Lech East with identical or very similar character to the big discovery well drilled in the 80’s on Lech that MCF will soon re-enter.

Now, the company isn’t hoping simply to replicate, but to improve on the results that Mobil had decades ago across the region. Back then, technology was limited to vertical wells. When MCF drills its first well in Germany in March, new AI and Machine learning technology as well as the improvements in drilling technologies could change this game.

“What happens if we put a horizontal well into that thing? We’re going to go in and recreate the Mobil well and stimulate the zone with new techniques developed over the last 40 years. We know where the hydrocarbons are. We’ve got cores through it,” MCF Energy CEO James Hill told Oilprice.com in a recent interview.

5 Prospects Secured, Drilling Launched

As a result of MCF Energy’s (TSXV:MCF; OTC:MCFNF) 100% acquisition of Germany’s Genexco last year, the company now has five licenses secured for four large-scale project areas in Germany and one in Austria, with drilling soon to be underway.

The first drill, which will spud next week and set to be completed in March, is in Austria, at MCF’s Welchau prospect near the Austrian Alps. Welchau appears analogous to large anticline structures discovered in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Italian Apennines, and is adjacent and up-dip from a discovery, drilled in the 80’s that intersected a gas column of at least 400 meters, testing condensate rich with pipeline quality gas.

A national gas pipeline network is only 18 kilometers away, making for what could be a short, cheap tie-in option for getting products to domestic markets.

MCF will earn a 25% interest for exploration drill costs estimated at 2.55 million euros, which represents MCF’s 50% share in drilling costs.

Germany, which houses four of the concessions, is where MCF Energy is playing a bigger game.

The company’s Lech (10 square kilometers) and Lech East (100 square kilometers) concessions hold natural resources riches that have already seen two discoveries and three previous wells drilled.

As soon as the Austria drill is completed in March, the rig will be moved to Lech, where MCF Energy will re-enter Mobil’s former Kinsau #1 well, adapting new drilling and completion technology and eventually horizontal wells to stimulate what they already know is there.

Within the first fault block at Lech, MCF’s Hill believes there is around 20 BCF recoverable, with associated condensate.

“The Lech assets are proven producers,” says Hill, noting the existence of two wells here that have produced gas, condensate and oil, which upon successful re-entry would translate into quick cash flow for MCF Energy. Furthermore, all the wells had few problems during drilling, which means lows costs for drilling, coupled with nearby pipelines—the closest only 2 kilometers away—to get to market quickly and cheaply. “The exploration possibilities are there. You've got the fractured carbonates, and even sandstone reservoirs that have produced in the area. So, now, it really comes down to the fact that there are also new exploration techniques, in addition to seismic, that I think will reduce the risk,” Hill told Oilprice.com.

Also in Germany, MCF Energy now has the Reudnitz Gas field concession, a large-scale natural gas prospect initially discovered in 1964.

An independent assessment by Gaffney, Cline & Associates suggests 118.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas for extraction, noting that the resources, as with the other fields in Northern Germany contain low-caloric gas rich in nitrogen, potentially diluting the hydrocarbons’ concentration. In addition to methane, the gas at Reudnitz contains, best estimate (P50), 1.06 BCF of helium and an upper zone containing 4.4 million barrels of oil.

Pilot test production will start in 2024 and development using established cryogenic technology for targeted helium and methane recovery will follow. Development of the shallower oil zone will also begin when the sweet spots are identified.

The fifth concession in Germany is Erlenwiese, for which 2D seismic has been acquired and is being reprocessed, with 3D on the way, along with AI analysis. This project contains two, well documented prospects which will be risk reduced with machine learning.

Beyond this, MCF’s Genexco acquisition gives it a proprietary database for 10 additional project areas, including geological, seismic and well data, which is being used for the bases of further acquisitions. The acquisition also makes MCF an established operator with active concessions and a local german speaking technical team that has been active with the government agencies.

What Does Europe Do Next?

And the timing is significant: Europe has underinvested in natural gas as it strives to lower carbon emissions, but natural gas is turning out to be the accepted bridge fuel for the world’s energy transition. Nowhere is this more poignant than in Europe, where energy security and climate change must work hand-in-hand.

MCF (TSXV:MCF; OTC:MCFNF) is doing something unique on the natural gas playing field: It’s aiming to gain exposure to European natural gas for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine and Western sanctions disrupted global markets.

The company is hoping to offer Germany, and the wider European region, a domestic pathway to improved energy security, without full dependence on Norway’s piped gas or more expensive LNG.

They will very soon be drilling in Austria, and are planning to launch drilling in Germany in March, making this one of the most exciting new plays that the supermajors have left behind since they moved to bigger venues offshore.

The coming weeks will give us the first glimpse into potential new gas for Austria, and in just two months, we’ll know more about the re-opening of Germany’s domestic gas resources—with the potential for oil, too.

By. Josh Owens

