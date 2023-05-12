U.S. markets closed

Promising Phase 1 Results: Protagonist Therapeutics and Janssen Biotech Unlock New Potential in Colitis and Inflammation Treatment

Vandana Singh
·1 min read

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX) reported data from its collaboration with Janssen Biotech Inc, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), on Phase 1 and preclinical studies of JNJ-2113 (formerly PN-235).

JNJ-2113 is a macrocyclic peptide that binds to the IL-23 receptor with single-digit picomolar affinity and demonstrated potent, selective inhibition of IL-23 signaling in human T cells.

Also Read: Protagonist Therapeutics Touts Positive Data From Bone Marrow Disorder Study

Although peptides typically have low oral bioavailability, the high potency of JNJ-2113 and its oral stability indicated the potential for systemic activity beyond the gastrointestinal tract in rat models of inflammation and colitis.

In a rat trinitrobenzene sulfonic acid (TNBS)-induced colitis model, efficacy was observed as measured by attenuation of weight loss and colon inflammation with oral doses of JNJ-2113 as low as 0.3 mg/kg/day.

In an IL-23-induced rat skin inflammation model, orally dosed JNJ-2113 achieved inhibition of inflammation, equivalent to an IL-23 antibody, and reduced IL-17 and IL-22 cytokines.

Oral treatment with JNJ-2113 provided selective systemic IL-23 pathway inhibition in preclinical models.

"We look forward to the presentation of the Phase 2b FRONTIER 1 study data in adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis later this year," said Dinesh Patel, President & CEO.

Price Action: PTGX shares are up 1.97% at $25.21 on the last check Friday.

