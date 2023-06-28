ProQR Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:PRQR) investors will be pleased with their impressive 109% return over the last year

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 34% in the last quarter. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. We're very pleased to report the share price shot up 109% in that time. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. Investors should be wondering whether the business itself has the fundamental value required to continue to drive gains.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

View our latest analysis for ProQR Therapeutics

Given that ProQR Therapeutics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year ProQR Therapeutics saw its revenue grow by 22%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. While that revenue growth is pretty good the share price performance outshone it, with a lift of 109% as mentioned above. Given that the business has made good progress on the top line, it would be worth taking a look at its path to profitability. But investors need to be wary of how the 'fear of missing out' could influence them to buy without doing thorough research.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Take a more thorough look at ProQR Therapeutics' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that ProQR Therapeutics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 109% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 12% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with ProQR Therapeutics (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

Of course ProQR Therapeutics may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here