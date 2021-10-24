ProShares Seeks Waiver From CME for Position Limits on New Bitcoin Futures ETF: Report

Reuters

Turkey's state banks are expected to cut borrowing costs on loans by around 200 basis points on Monday, according to three people with knowledge of the plan, following last week's unexpectedly hefty rate cut by the central bank. The three big public lenders Ziraat Bank, Halkbank and Vakif Bank are expected to lower rates on corporate, individual, mortgage and other loans, the three banking sources told Reuters, speaking under condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss it. One lender sent an email to some staff on Friday, viewed by Reuters, notifying them of the plan to cut costs by some 200 basis points.