Prothena Corp PLC Chief Accounting Officer Sells Company Shares

Karin Walker, Chief Accounting Officer of Prothena Corp PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA), sold 5,000 shares of the company on December 20, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, totaling 70,000 shares sold, with no shares purchased in the same period.

Prothena Corp PLC is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies for patients with diseases involving protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The company is committed to bringing new treatments to market for diseases that currently have limited or no therapeutic options.

The insider transaction history for Prothena Corp PLC indicates a trend of insider sales, with 49 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Prothena Corp PLC were trading at $37.19, giving the company a market cap of $1.980 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.45, with a GuruFocus Value of $83.30, suggesting that Prothena Corp PLC is a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

