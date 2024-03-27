Protocol Village: Zircuit Launches 'Build to Earn' Program With Rewards for Devs

March 28: Zircuit, a fully EVM-compatible ZK rollup with parallelized circuits and AI-enabled security, launched its Build to Earn program on Wednesday to incentivize builders, founders and community members who contribute to the Zircuit ecosystem. Backed by Pantera Capital, Dragonfly Capital, and Maelstrom, Zircuit currently has over $700 million staked. According to the team: "Developers and ecosystem contributors who participate in the program stand to receive rewards for approved contributions."

Layer N, Modulus Unveil 'AI Functions' Tool for Use in Applications

March 28 (PROTOCOL VILLAGE EXCLUSIVE): Layer N, an "Ethereum StateNet" designed as a network of custom VMs, announced the launch of AI Functions, a tool that allows developers to integrate AI inference and AI use cases within their applications. This is in partnership with Modulus Labs, a company focused on bringing AI on-chain through ZK technology. Examples of use cases could include replacing AMMs with more sophisticated models, yield optimization strategies, gaming and AI crypto agents and AI arbitration. "Imagine a prediction market that includes AI-based arbitration of event outcomes, reducing the risk of consensus collusion," the team wrote in a blog post.

Schematic of the new

VeChain Announces 'Marketplace-as-a-Service,' Starting With Gresini Racing

March 27: VeChain announced its no-code digital asset tokenization platform, called Marketplace-as-a-Service (MaaS). According to the team: "MaaS was built to fulfill an important role within the digital-asset space, presenting enterprise and individual builders a low/no-code NFT platform for creating, selling and transferring digital assets with ease. MotoGP championship team, Gresini Racing, is the first enterprise client to deploy a marketplace on the platform supported by ExPlus. Leveraging a bespoke collection of IP-related content, Gresini Racing plans to offer digital collectibles to its large fanbase."

Story continues

Screen grab from VeChain's Marketplace-as-a-Service for Gresini Racing. (Gresini Racing Web3 Marketplace)

BloXroute Announces Mainnet Launch of 'Validator Gateway'

March 28 (PROTOCOL VILLAGE EXCLUSIVE): BloXroute, a blockchain distribution network, announced the mainnet launch of its Validator Gateway, designed to optimize Ethereum validators' performance and significantly boost their rewards, according to the team: "Over 30K validators locked $4B on the testnet, leveraging advanced technology, enhancing block proposal processes, accelerating block propagation and providing validators with a strategic advantage in the competitive blockchain landscape. With seamless integration with existing validator setups, the Validator Gateway makes it easy for network decentralization to continually grow."

Protocol Village is a regular feature of The Protocol, our weekly newsletter exploring the tech behind crypto, one block at a time. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Wednesday. Project teams can submit updates here. For previous versions of Protocol Village, please go here. Also please check out our weekly The Protocol podcast.



