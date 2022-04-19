U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.
·1 min read
RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 prior to the market open on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-867-6169 and referencing access code number 6034711. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, May 4, 2022 by dialing 1-866-207-1041 and referencing access code number 9455626.

Contacts:

Craig G. Blunden
Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer

Donavon P. Ternes
President, Chief Operating Officer
and Chief Financial Officer

(951) 686-6060


