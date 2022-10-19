U.S. markets closed

Provident Financial Holdings To Host Earnings Release Conference Call

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.
·1 min read
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 prior to the market open on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-291-5491 and referencing access code number 3547024. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, November 2, 2022 by dialing 1-866-207-1041 and referencing access code number 7668330.

Contacts:

Craig G. Blunden 
Chairman and 
Chief Executive Officer

Donavon P. Ternes
President, Chief Operating Officer 
and Chief Financial Officer

(951) 686-6060


