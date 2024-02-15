Prudential Financial Inc's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Sustainability of Prudential Financial Inc's Dividend Payments

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) recently announced a dividend of $1.3 per share, payable on 2024-03-14, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-02-16. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Prudential Financial Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Prudential Financial Inc Do?

Prudential Financial is a large, diversified insurance company offering annuities, life insurance, retirement plan services, and asset management products. While it operates in a number of countries, the vast majority of revenue is generated in the United States and Japan. The company's investment management business, PGIM, contributes approximately 15% of its earnings and has over $1.5 trillion in assets under management. The U.S. businesses are responsible for about 45% of earnings and can be classified into Institutional Retirement Strategies, Individual Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, and Assurance IQ. Finally, the international business segment of the company contributes approximately 40% of earnings with a strong market position in Japan.

Prudential Financial Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2002, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Prudential Financial Inc has increased its dividend each year since 2008, earning it the title of a dividend achiever, a distinction reserved for companies that have increased their dividends each year for at least the past 16 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Prudential Financial Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Prudential Financial Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.68% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.85%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Prudential Financial Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 6.30%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 9.50% per year, and over the past decade, Prudential Financial Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 12.30%.

Based on Prudential Financial Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Prudential Financial Inc stock as of today is approximately 7.37%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Prudential Financial Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.69.

Prudential Financial Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Prudential Financial Inc's profitability 5 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 7 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Prudential Financial Inc's growth rank of 5 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Prudential Financial Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Prudential Financial Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 0.70% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 64.82% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts on Prudential Financial Inc's Dividend Profile

In conclusion, Prudential Financial Inc's dividend has demonstrated resilience and growth, which is particularly impressive given the challenges faced by the financial sector over the years. With a solid dividend history, a promising yield, and a sustainable payout ratio, Prudential Financial Inc stands as a potential candidate for investors seeking income-generating assets. The company's growth metrics and profitability rank, though not exceptional, still indicate a stable financial position that could support future dividend payments. Investors should continue to monitor these factors to ensure ongoing dividend sustainability. For those looking to find more high-dividend yield opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can leverage the High Dividend Yield Screener.

