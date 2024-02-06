James Heppelmann, CEO of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC), executed a sale of 35,000 shares in the company on February 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

PTC Inc is a global software company that delivers a technology platform and solutions to help companies design, manufacture, operate, and service things for a smart, connected world. The company's portfolio includes computer-aided design modeling, product lifecycle management, and Internet of Things technologies.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 35,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for PTC Inc indicates a trend of insider sales, with 0 insider buys and 80 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of PTC Inc were trading at $177.24, giving the company a market cap of $21.174 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of PTC Inc stands at 89.90, which is above the industry median of 26.34 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $177.24 and a GuruFocus Value of $147.81, PTC Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

PTC Inc CEO James Heppelmann Sells 35,000 Shares

PTC Inc CEO James Heppelmann Sells 35,000 Shares

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

