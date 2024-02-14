Catherine Kniker, the Chief Strategy Officer of PTC Inc, executed a sale of 1,330 shares of the company on February 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction resulted in the disposition of shares at a price of $179.59 each, which equates to a total value of $238,854.70.PTC Inc is a global software company that provides technology solutions that transform how products are created and serviced. The company's portfolio includes computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM), and Internet of Things (IoT) technology platforms.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,420 shares of PTC Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but a total of 77 insider sells for the company.

PTC Inc Chief Strategy Officer Catherine Kniker Sells Company Shares

The market capitalization of PTC Inc stands at $21.257 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 90.26, which is above both the industry median of 26.71 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.According to the GuruFocus Value chart, PTC Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued in relation to its GF Value of $148.02.

PTC Inc Chief Strategy Officer Catherine Kniker Sells Company Shares

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

