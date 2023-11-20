Publix CEO Todd Jones stepping down Jan. 1. President Kevin Murphy will take the reins

Todd Jones, CEO of Publix Super Markets since 2016, will step down at the end of the year, becoming executive chairman. President Kevin Murphy will take the reins as CEO.

Jones' last day as CEO will be Jan. 1, said the release posted to its website on Friday. He will become executive chairman of Publix. With the promotion of Murphy to CEO, Senior Vice President John Goff will rise to president. Chairman of the Board Ed Crenshaw will remain on the board as chairman emeritus.

Jones began his career in 1980 as a front service clerk in New Smyrna Beach and eventually worked in his way up to a store manager in 1988, according to Publix. He was promoted several times again, district manager in 1997, regional director in 1999 and vice president of the Jacksonville division in 2003.

In 2005, Jones was promoted to senior vice president of product business development before being named president in 2008, and then CEO and president in 2016 and CEO in 2019.

“Todd has been an outstanding leader,” said Crenshaw in the release. “He has been committed to continuing Publix’s success and passionate about the development and promotion of our associates. We’re pleased he will continue to provide leadership to our company as Executive Chairman.”

Murphy began his career in 1984 as a front service clerk in Margate until he because a store manager in 1995. He then received a series of promotions to district manager in 2003, regional director in 2009 and vice president of the Miami division in 2014. Murphy was promoted to senior vice president of retail operations in 2016 and then named president in 2019.

Goff began his career in 1991 as a front service clerk in Jacksonville. He worked in various positions before becoming a store manager in 2005. He was promoted to district manager in 2010, regional director in 2014, and vice president of the Miami division in 2019. Goff was promoted in 2022 to senior vice president of retail operations.

“We are delighted to have leaders with the experience of Kevin and John who are ready to take the next steps in their careers,” said Jones in the release.

“I am confident in their ability to lead our company into the future and to continue to make Publix a great place to shop for our customers and a great place to work for our associates.”

Publix is the largest employee-owned company in the United States and now has 1,358 stores in seven states with several planned for an eighth state, Kentucky, according to its website. Publix retail sales reached $54.5 billion in 2022 and the company employees more than 250,000 workers.

