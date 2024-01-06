Puma Biotechnology Inc CEO Alan Auerbach Sells 41,396 Shares

Alan Auerbach, President, CEO, and 10% Owner of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI), executed a sale of 41,396 shares in the company on January 3, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Puma Biotechnology Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative products to enhance cancer care. The company aims to acquire and develop novel therapeutics for the treatment of various forms of cancer. Its portfolio includes targeted treatments that address specific oncogenic drivers and its lead product is a kinase inhibitor used in the treatment of breast cancer.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 102,094 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, contributing to the 18 insider sells that have occurred over the past year. There have been no insider buys in the same period.

On the date of the sale, shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc were trading at $4.49, giving the company a market capitalization of $223.11 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 58.63, which is above both the industry median of 32.46 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Puma Biotechnology Inc is significantly overvalued. With a share price of $4.49 and a GF Value of $3.42, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.31. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

