Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Rob DeMartini: Thank you, Cody, and thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. I want to start today’s call by welcoming Todd Vogensen, Purple’s newly appointed Chief Financial Officer, who joins me this afternoon. We are thrilled to have Todd on the Purple team and will look to draw on his successful track record of delivering positive results with several large public retail organizations. Todd’s leadership from the CFO seat will be incredibly valuable to the future of Purple as we continue to execute our new vision for the company. I also want to thank Ben Nussbaum for his significant contributions during his tenure as CFO. Bennett joined in the summer of 2021 on a 6-month interim contract and ended up agreeing to stay an extra 1.5 years through December of this year to stabilize our direction and fortify Purple’s financial systems and processes.

Turning now to our recent results. Our third quarter revenue of $140 million was up 18.8% to last quarter, marking our second consecutive quarter of sequential improvement and our largest quarter-over-quarter gain we’ve achieved in 12 quarters. Year-over-year, our revenue was down slightly to last year at a time when the bedding industry is estimated to be down in the high single or low double-digit range, confirming what our wholesale customers have been telling us that Purple is beginning to take market share. While our improving top line performance is yet to translate into improved profitability, this has been due largely to temporarily elevated costs related to the transition to our new product and branding strategy. Therefore, as we get further out from this launch phase, we’re confident that the combination of growth, gross margin expansion and expense leverage will drive sustained positive adjusted EBITDA and positive free cash flow.

Speaking in more detail about the performance of our path to premium sleep strategy, our new premium Sleep Better Live Purple marketing campaign, which communicates how our proprietary GelFlex grid delivers deep, uninterrupted sleep is fueling greater affinity for Purple and new consumer interest in the brand. The elevated branding with improved messaging that launched in mid-May drove a 22% increase in search volume for Purple in the third quarter compared to the second quarter. This heightened interest in the brand validates our position as a truly differentiated competitor in the premium space and is indication that our new messaging is resonating with consumers even as the industry dynamics remain challenging. Equally important, the response to our new product portfolio continues to be positive since launching in the second quarter.

Our new Luxe mattress line has continued to become a larger part of the volume in our showrooms, helping drive average selling price and four-wall margins higher, and this trend is now emerging in many of our wholesale doors with sales of the new higher-tier offerings steadily improving. At the same time, demand for our Essentials line, which consists of our reimagined excessively priced products has driven quarter-over-quarter revenue growth in our e-commerce business compared with the first half of the year. We are encouraged by the positive revenue trends and we’re focused on driving near-term bottom line improvement across the business. Starting with our marketing approach, we see further opportunity to elevate the Purple brand and make it synonymous with per premium sleep.

While we’ve made progress with the premiumization of the brand since May, we believe further refinement of both our message and our advertising tactics is necessary to deliver the premium message in a way that drives more profitable and rapid acceleration in brand interest and customer conversion. Additionally, there are opportunities to improve sell-through with each of our distribution channels, irrespective of a positive inflection in industry demand. This includes more advanced training of our retail partner sales associates, so they’re well versed in educating consumers on the sleep benefits of our differentiated technology, driving more traffic into our showrooms and improving conversion on our website, particularly for higher-end beds.

As we fine-tune our strategies, we’re confident that the actions that drove our sequential increase in top line performance this quarter will further accelerate results in the months and quarters ahead. Looking at our Q3 results in more detail, starting with showrooms. Revenues increased 26% compared to Q2 and 10% compared with the prior year period. As I mentioned, we’re seeing growing penetration of our highest-tiered products in our showrooms where our knowledgeable staff can highlight the benefit of our Luxe line and customers can feel the true luxury experience that our Rejuvenate mattresses provide. With price points ranging from $5,500 to $7,500, this performance, combined with reduced discounting and improved attachment rates with our new base program has helped drive our average selling prices in the channel higher by approximately 12% compared to the first 5 months of ‘23 prior to the mid-May launch.

At the same time, we’re seeing good response to our new adjustable basis, thanks to our ability to directly deliver our sleep messaging and sell consumers on the total purple ecosystem. Momentum in this channel continues to build with September being the best month year-to-date, highlighted by 60% of our stores comping positive, which is encouraging given the industry softness. Turning now to e-commerce. The channel experienced a significant sequential improvement, with revenue up 15% compared to the second quarter. I’m pleased that we were able to build on Q2’s stabilized revenue and delivered the largest quarter-on-quarter improvement in the e-commerce channel since the pandemic fuel second quarter of 2022 – excuse me, 2020 more than 3 years ago.

Our new product and marketing strategies are positively impacting this channel even as our price points move higher and industry transactions shift more back towards brick-and-mortar. Unique visits to purple.com were up 54% versus the same period last year, and though ASPs decreased 4% over the same time period, driven by a mix shift to the Essentials collection. While several metrics are moving in the right direction, led by traffic, conversion is still lagging. As I said earlier, we continue to test how to best optimize the site in order to capitalize on the increased traffic. There is still work to be done on this front, but I’m confident that the steps we’re taking will produce better results in the near and long term. In the wholesale channel, we continued the rollout of our new product collection, bringing the number of converted wholesale doors to about 2,000 or approximately 60% of total doors at the end of Q3.

The wholesale channel revenue was up 20% compared to last quarter and up 3% compared to last year. Importantly, our average daily sales has been steadily improving since the launch began, underscoring the strong performance of the new product collection. These improving trends also demonstrate that the work we’ve done educating our partners on tangible benefits of Purple’s proprietary grid technology is translating into stronger consumer demand. This is especially true for our premium and Luxe lines. The sales performance of our higher-priced, higher-margin mattresses has resulted in several of our customers recently increasing the number of slots for Purple. More recently, we launched the new products into Mattress Firm, and we’ll have that completed – that change will be completed 100% by the end of this month.

Overall, we are encouraged with the improvements we’ve instituted in the business and the momentum we’ve built so far in 2023 against a tough market backdrop. As we look to the final quarter of the year, we remain focused on strong execution of our path to premium sleep strategy. Recent results indicated we’re on the right track and that consumers are responding positively to our new product introductions. However, there are still a few areas of our strategy where improvement is necessary and several significant industry-wide headwinds remain in the near term. With considered purchases for both mattresses and higher ticket discretionary items in general, remaining under pressure, the near-term operating environment looks to be more challenging than we’d anticipated.

Based on weaker industry trends and our results year-to-date, we’re moderating our outlook for the remainder of 2023. Todd will walk you through on our guidance in more detail shortly, but we are still projecting to achieve both sequential and year-over-year revenue growth in Q4. We are continuing to invest in marketing to support the launch and drive broader awareness and demand for Purple products with a year-over-year increase in ad spend in Q4. While this decision along with higher-than-anticipated product cost is deepening our adjusted EBITDA loss for the year, we believe it best positions the company to build on its current top line run rate, gain further market share and achieve positive adjusted EBITDA in the back half of ‘24. In an effort to ensure we’re driving profitable growth next year, we have several initiatives in place to enhance margins on top of the fixed cost leverage we’ll realize on higher sales.

To discuss these numbers in more detail, I’ll now turn it over to Todd.

Todd Vogensen: Thank you, Rob. I’m excited to be speaking with everyone today, and I look forward to meeting many of you in the weeks and months ahead. With Rob covering our top line performance in detail, I’ll focus my comments primarily on gross margin and operating expenses, and then I’ll discuss how we’re approaching the remainder of the year. For full details regarding our financial results, please refer to our earnings press release, which is available on the Investor Relations section of our website. Before I begin my comments, we have one administrative item that I wanted to highlight. Today, we filed a Form 12b-25 disclosing that we’re delaying the filing of our third quarter Form 10-Q until November 14. We identified an error in our accounting for the warranty terms specified in contracts with our wholesale customers, and we’re evaluating the disclosure impact of such errors on our prior periods.

The results from our prior periods that are included in our earnings release have been revised to reflect the correction of this error. And today, we’ll be referencing prior period amounts that have been adjusted to give effect for the corrections. In addition, we will be recording these liabilities as a reduction to revenue in each future period, which will have a non-cash impact of reducing revenue by approximately 175 to 225 basis points going forward. These revenue reductions will flow directly through the P&L as a reduction to EBITDA. But again, they are a non-cash item in the period during which they’re reported and will only turn into cash adjustments as warranties are claimed over our 10-year warranty life. Now turning to our operating results.

As Rob said, we are pleased to have demonstrated continued sequential top line growth, especially given the headwinds that the industry continues to face. In terms of gross margin, our reported gross margin for the third quarter was 33.8% compared with 41.3% a year ago. Included in this year’s gross margin are several items associated with the transition to our new products. Excluding these items, adjusted gross margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 37.1%, approximately flat with adjusted gross margin in the second quarter of this year. The transition-related items represent costs directly connected to the new product transition, including airfreight for certain new product inputs, direct labor cost increases associated with new product production and lost revenue on the sell-in and replacement of floor model mattresses at our wholesale partners.

The combination of these items equated to approximately 330 basis points of margin pressure, which we expect to abate as we move into 2024. In addition to the product transition costs, we incurred approximately 420 basis points of headwinds that are more structural in nature, including 130 basis points from a channel mix shift in revenue to wholesale and marketplace, which carry a lower average selling price than our traditional DTC channel sales, 40 basis points from the lapping of Intellibed royalty benefits last year prior to the acquisition of Intellibed and the remaining gross margin headwinds primarily relate to the lapping of manufacturing efficiencies from last year when we had a higher amount of inventory production. Please note that while we expect to offset these structural headwinds in the future, we will do so through a combination of manufacturing and sourcing efficiencies, the shift towards more premium mattresses, price adjustments and more targeted discounting.

Now for operating expenses. Operating expenses were $79.9 million or 57.1% of net revenue in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $58.1 million or 40.7% of net revenue in the prior year period. The increase in operating expenses compared with the prior year was primarily driven by $12.6 million increase in advertising expense to support our new product launch, enhance Purple’s premium brand position and educate consumers on the unique health benefits of our proprietary gel grid technology. In addition, we incurred $2 million in expenses associated with the growth in our showroom footprint compared to the year ago period. And finally, please note that we incurred a $6.9 million non-cash impairment of goodwill this quarter, which is included in our operating expenses.

As a result, adjusted net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $19.4 million compared to adjusted net income of $2.5 million last year. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $16.3 million versus $11.8 million a year ago. And third quarter adjusted loss per share was $0.18 compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.03 in the prior year. Now moving to our balance sheet. As of September 30, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $26.6 million compared with $41.8 million at December 31, 2022. The decrease was driven by cash used in operations of $55.8 million year-to-date, capital expenditures of $9.4 million, primarily related to additional manufacturing investments and showroom expansion, partially offset by cash provided of $57 million received from the public stock offering completed in February of 2023.

At September 30, we had no amounts outstanding on our ABL facility. Inventories at September 30 were $72.1 million compared with $73.2 million at December 31, 2022. Now let me turn my comments to our outlook for the remainder of the year. Given the current state of the mattress industry, along with our performance year-to-date, we’re moderating our outlook for the balance of 2023. We now expect full year net revenue in the range of $510 million to $520 million and adjusted EBITDA loss between $55 million and $65 million. While we narrowed our full year revenue range to $10 million from $30 million, we are maintaining our $10 million range for adjusted EBITDA due to the variability in transition costs related to the product launches, which are impacting our gross margins this year.

This updated outlook implies fourth quarter revenue in the range of $145 million to $155 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of between $20 million and $10 million. We’re encouraged with the sequential momentum we’re seeing in the top line. However, our adjusted EBITDA has underperformed our expectations. As Rob said, we’re working on several initiatives to improve margins as we drive toward profitable growth in the back half of 2024. In addition to benefiting from the diversification of our procurement partners, which was implemented earlier in 2023, there are other actions underway that will enhance gross margins in the coming quarters. These include select price increases on certain mattress models, along with some of our ancillary products, including seat cushions and sheets, steadily increasing the mix of our higher margin, higher ASP premium and Luxe mattresses, lowering the floor model sell-in and reducing discounting, reducing reliance on air freight and several initiatives to improve our manufacturing efficiency.

On expenses, we are currently deploying additional cost optimization efforts to rightsize operating budgets for G&A and channel management. Additionally, with our new products now in the market and garnering new consumer interest, we anticipate being able to be more efficient with our advertising spend in 2024. With respect to showrooms, they continue to provide a great environment for us to merchandise the full Purple sleep experience. However, given current industry trends, we plan to moderate showroom expansion and currently are planning to add only a handful of new locations in 2024. We are confident that along with the fixed cost leverage that we will continue to realize and higher sales volumes, these actions will result in a sequentially improving bottom line going forward.

Now I’ll turn the call back over to Rob.

Rob DeMartini: Thank you, Todd. I want to reiterate that I have confidence in the progress we’re making and the direction we’re going. The path to premium sleep strategy is driving improved revenue trends that are so far continuing into Q4, and we’re committed to continuing to execute in a way that brings us to profitability in 2024. Additionally, I’m confident that we have the team in place that will get us there. I want to say thank you to our employees who believe and are dedicated to our success, and thank you to our customers, who see the potential that Purple brings to them and are growing with us. Operator, we’re now ready for questions.

